It was one sentence, and it was barely heard by few, but oh the spectacle that preceded it in Leadville in July 1880 was one for the ages.
When Gen. Ulysses S. Grant came to town, three years after he served two terms as president of the United States from 1869-1877, the 5,000 who attended the gala were ready to hang on every word.
Still referred to by his military title instead of his elected title, Gen. Grant’s appearance generated quite a hero’s welcome, even to town in a former territory that was barely in its infancy as a state.
There was a band, mounted police, Company B Veterans, Calvary members, another band, a Guard unit, more Veterans, a rifle unit, another band, even more Veterans, two more Guard units and another band all in the parade, and all before the General’s carriages arrived, followed by as many, if not more, bands, units and elected officials.
Once all that passed, the procession of the crowd of 5,000 filled the street and followed the General and his party to the grandstands. “Five thousand people,” the Leadville Weekly Democrat reported July 24, 1880, “began to move, while the scarlet blushes of the sun reddened in the day. From every window peered faces, while the myriads who had gathered to meet the hero sent shout after shout into the crisp air.”
Everything was adorned with tribute.
“At noon yesterday the carbonate metropolis was attired in the gorgeous colors of the kaleidoscope,” the Weekly Democrat waxed, “and to the spectator, a sight unusually grand and splendidly imposing was presented. The telegraph poles were heavily draped in those colors that cause every citizen’s heart to palpitate with pride and joy. Here were innumerable flags, that were fanned all day long by the mountain zephyrs and kissed by the pure sunlight and the essences of the nation’s constitution.”
Inscribed on an archway over the corner of Third street and Harrison avenue was the phrase, “Peace has her victories, as Renowned as those in War.”
Store fronts, houses, horses and people were all decorated for the hero’s welcome.
Rooftops and tree limbs facing the grandstands were full of people, perched from the early hours on, all waiting to catch a glimpse of Gen. Grant, to hear his momentous words as he spoke to the crowd.
First to the podium was Gen. H. B. Johnson, who gave the welcome address.
“General Grant, the people of Leadville and the Union Veteran Association in particular, welcome you here tonight with pride, and with unaffected rejoicing,” Johnson said. “There are no freer or more intelligent, independent and patriotic people in the world than those who make their homes here in the mountains. The people of Leadville recognize General Grant as one of the greatest of the great men of the world!”
The crowd was getting worked up, but Gen. Johnson wasn’t finished.
“We have not forgotten those dark days and years when a single mistake committed by you may have turned the tide of battle, and changed the destiny of this republic,” Johnson exclaimed.
The crowd chanted “Grant!” “Grant!” “Grant!” clamoring for the main attraction.
Up to the podium, however, stepped Mayor Humphries, to extend General Grant the hospitality of Leadville.
“As the mayor of Leadville, and the official organ of the 25,000 citizens of this mountain-locked city,” the mayor boasted, “which has sprung up in less than two years, and whose birth, growth and wealth is far more wonderful than the pyramids of Egypt, or the wonders of the effete east, I bid you welcome here ... as the hero who saved our union, as an ex-president of the United States and now the most distinguished citizen of this great nation.”
Applause ignited and thundered through the streets and upon mountains high, not so much because the mayor was finished, instead because it was time for the distinguished guest to raise the crowd with his words.
“Cries again were heard for Grant,” the Weekly Democrat reported, “and General Johnson stepping forward said, that as the general had a severe cold and could not speak above a whisper, he could make any remarks.”
Grant then stooped over the railing and said, in a whisper scarcely audible, “Gentlemen, I am very sorry that it is impossible for me to speak above a whisper.”
That sentence, although heard by not more than half a dozen, according to the paper, “was greeted with cheers which did not cease for several minutes.
The general and his large escort party then left the grandstand and retired to the apartments prepared for him in the Clarendon Hotel.
