Ouray County Commissioner Jake Niece recently opined in a letter to the editor in the Ouray County Plaindealer that we have until the year 2030 to save the world.
Oh my.
Moved by the recent release of the International Panel on Climate Change report, Niece warned that “we are still inside the window to act until about 2030.”
He did not clarify how he came to this conclusion, nor did he elaborate on what would irreversibly occur in the year 2031.
The commissioner made us sweat when he noted that “Canada experienced a 120-degree heat wave” this year, but he didn’t mention how that differed from when Canada set two high temps just a few degrees shy of 120 degrees in 1937.
He washed us with fear when he noted that “the floods in Germany (this year) were shocking,” but didn’t mention that there are buildings all over Germany that have high-water marks dating back centuries.
He said that 20 years ago “you could set your watch by the monsoon schedule” on the Western Slope, but not now, he warned without giving us any historical data before that point.
Sure, we’re in a rut. But the area has been in a rut before. According to the Department of Interior (https://www.doi.gov/water/owdi.cr.drought/en/), from 2000-2015 the Colorado River Basin “experienced the driest 16-year period in over 100 years of historical natural flows.” Yet, this period ranked as only the fifth driest 16-year period in the past 1,200 years.
Niece warns of “climate change,” and for that he’s correct. He’d also be correct in stating that the climate’s been changing for eons.
It not far afield that Niece, whose background was working for EcoAction Partners, an organization based in San Miguel County which focuses on energy, waste, food and reduction of greenhouse gasses, would strike a pose for a dramatic conclusion to our way of existence in fewer than 10 years.
Driving demand is a perfectly acceptable way of promoting a profession.
Look likewise, I say, for the publisher of this newspaper to present calamitous scenarios for those lacking ink-stained fingers.
•••
It is pure fortune that fly fishing day is Tuesday for certain business owners in Ouray, and that the last day U.S. 50 is open all day through the Little Blue Creek Canyon road construction area is Tuesday, August 31.
A vehicle laden with piscatorial aspirations will be winding its way through that canyon toward a stream of dreams east of there that day.
Fly fishing is often cause to recall my days in Grand Junction, and the publisher I worked for at The Daily Sentinel in 1996-97, George Orbanek.
George could talk.
I worked for another publisher later who once quipped that while the other publishers at a conference were discussing sports and politics and such, Orbanek was trying to discuss the variations in the seven dialects of the Latin language.
I made the paper a lot of money when I worked under George back then, and he rewarded me with several fly fishing trips.
The first one was to the Roaring Fork, and I was bit apprehensive at the thought of spending 90 minutes in the car with George.
No worries.
As soon as I clicked my seat belt, he proceeded to tell me about how he had come to love fly fishing. Being from Pennsylvania, he was used to putting worms on a hook and waiting for his bobber to twitch. But one day, during his time working as a reporter in Carbondale, he ventured to a river to cast spinners.
“There, in the river,” I clearly recall him telling me, “was a shiny object.” Orbanek reached in and pulled out a fly rod. “Like Excalibur,” he said, “I extracted it from the stream and cast what I now have come to know as a woolly bugger, and a trout slammed it and broke the line.”
George told me he never threw another spinner or worm again.
And, the best part of that story was it took George 90 minutes to tell it, which filled any would-be awkward moments a young, cub newspaperman might have anticipated.
•••
This newspaper lends its press these days to The Daily Sentinel to print its offerings, for a perfectly negotiated fee, I’m sure.
That marriage almost didn’t happen, though.
In 2007, the Sentinel had announced plans to build an 80,000-square-foot complex to house its offices and a new press.
The planned $35 million project was going to be a state-of-the-art achievement for Orbanek, and for the Sentinel’s owner, Cox Enterprises.
Months later, as I was having lunch with Orbanek at Cox’ intergalactic headquarters in Atlanta, and at the time he had announced his retirement, he told me of how the project was shelved.
A private plane loaded with corporate brass was literally in the air, on the way to Grand Junction to commemorate the new project, when someone with even more brass called the plane and told them to turn it around and come home.
It wasn’t long after that when Cox put all of its smaller daily newspapers up for sale.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
