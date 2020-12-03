Stephen Woody’s Nov. 4, Montrose Daily Press article portrays the1890 Homestead Project, since renamed The HUB at Montrose Crossing (“HUB”), as one of the best things ever to happen to Montrose and also implies that adjacent subdivision residents are unappreciative of the project.
However, 430 petitions and many emails to city management by Cobble Creek, Spruce Point and other area residents highlight that there’s a lot more to the story.
HUB is a proposed 500 apartment complex project south of town, immediately adjacent to Cobble Creek and Spruce Point developments. The presumption is that it’s a “done deal.”
How does that happen before city officials listen to residents affected by the project? Disturbingly, the Montrose City Council already approved $2.35 million in incentives for the developer in the 2021 budget adoption on Nov. 17, before the project had its planning commission hearing and prior to it being voted on by the city council.
Since 2013 the city has provided 31 recipients a total of $1.27 million in incentives. Of such 97% went to local businesses and some were loans now repaid. HUB’s single financial incentive is almost double of these previous incentives, and most notably, payback is not required. This is unprecedented.
In contrast, Colorado Outdoors, which is also building housing adjacent to Mayfly, repays the city for its infrastructure costs via dedicated real estate and business sales taxes. We believe that incentives should only be for situations that add/retain permanent jobs and for revitalization projects. Colorado Outdoors qualifies within these categories yet HUB does not. Providing incentives for housing only type of projects sets a poor precedent. Should this be granted to HUB, the city should expect that each subsequent housing builder will demand like incentives.
The incentive is just the minor end of the comprehensive project expenses due to HUB’s size and location.
City and county costs will result in millions of additional dollars for needed road modifications, school expansion, policing and utility services in perpetuity. Integrating smaller apartment projects throughout Montrose reduces these costs, and taxpayer burden, as sufficient infrastructure and city services are already in place.
Plus, building south of town does little to revitalize the north side and downtown, in contrast to Colorado Outdoors, which contributes significantly to that regard.
We believe apartment only projects should stand on their own merits. Given accurate housing demand, low financing rates and market rent pricing, developers should realize good return on investment.
The city’s comprehensive plan supports this notion stating: “The general public strongly believes that growth should pay its own way and that providing infrastructure to support growth must not place a financial burden on current residents.”
According to City Manager Bill Bell, Montrose is in need of 250 apartment units due to a “preliminary study” which has yet to be provided to us. If the need is 250 units, why is the HUB building 500 apartments? We believe it includes housing for Telluride employees. Telluride’s reluctance to build more housing for their employees should not be inflicted on Montrose taxpayers.
Phase 1 construction for both Colorado Outdoors and HUB is about 250 units, with both starting in early 2021. Total build out for both is a total of about 790 units, which far exceeds the City’s “guesstimate” of 250 units. We’re not seeing strong growth in primary businesses e.g., basic manufacturing. Main population growth appears to be big city escapees who can work from home and retirees wanting single family homes. This puts into question HUB’s size and apartments only focus. Colorado Outdoors is building apartments, townhomes and single family homes giving newcomers good choices.
At a recent meeting regarding Colorado Outdoors, City officials reasonably questioned both uncertain growth projections and the City providing $2.8M more in loans. We don’t believe they’ve initiated similar scrutiny regarding HUB.
Cobble Creek appreciates the City encouraging new housing as needed, yet we should all expect that the City will utilize its extensive comprehensive plan to guide development decisions. This is not occurring with HUB’s proposed development plan.
The comprehensive plan shows the HUB location as residential low density. Adjacent Cobble Creek is a large development with that same designation. However, upon being granted HUB R3-A rezoning by a narrow 3-2 margin, the developer now has a range of building options — from single family homes through apartments.
They chose the most extreme contrast with Cobble Creek and Spruce Point, apartments that rise abruptly against single family home developments. There are no other apartment complexes for several miles.
The comprehensive plan also calls for appropriate density transition between neighborhoods, yet HUB ignores such.
Recently, the developer declined to consider our reasonable, recommended project changes, in a meeting with HOA representatives, that would mitigate financial and lifestyle injuries we will incur with their proposed plan.
Further, HUB also does not adhere to precedents. Cobble Creek West, owned by Cobble Creek’s developer, is separated from Cobble Creek by a golf course and 6400 road, and was refused R3-A zoning it was considered incompatible with the area. While Spruce Point is zoned R3-A it is being developed with single family homes, in the spirit of the comprehensive plan.
In essence, HUB doesn’t comply with either the comprehensive plan or is it compatible with adjacent land use. We can only conclude that it’s a vivid example of the developer being allowed preferential “spot zoning.”
HUB build out density is over nine times greater than Cobble Creek and Spruce Point combined.
HUB residents must have a car versus pedestrian orientation, since they will be hemmed into the development. HUB is located off Chipeta Road, a secondary road built to minimum county standards, and is not designed for heavy traffic. Improvements to it and its intersections, like US 550, will cost millions of dollars. Bike and walking pathways on Chipeta Road are unrealistic to build due to its narrow width, plus its heavy traffic would make them very dangerous to navigate. This means students can’t walk to school and residents cannot walk to businesses. Also, access to outside recreational areas such as the nearby River Trail is problematic.
Cobble Creek, and similar developments, have been huge drivers of Montrose’s mindful growth and prosperity. Their residents are mainly retirees from outside of Montrose, and are enthusiastic volunteers, many of which actively support charities and the arts.
How many would have invested in a Montrose home knowing the city wasn’t following the comprehensive plan guidelines? We’re legitimately worried that our home prices will fall as prospective buyers look elsewhere upon seeing HUB’s 500 apartments, and the problematic issues it creates.
Controlled intelligent growth should be aided by developments that attract, not repel, home buyers throughout Montrose. They should be well planned, balanced and sensitive to adjacent land uses and value. HUB doesn’t comply with those principles.
Other Montrose developments should be alarmed since what’s happening to Cobble Creek and Spruce Point can happen to them. If the City can spot zone 500 apartments right across the street from Cobble Creek and Spruce Point, other Montrose developments should be concerned it can happen to them.
Cobble Creek HOA will present our concerns and a proposed revised development plan at the Dec. 9 planning commission hearing, and also at a subsequent city council hearing, where the fate of the project will be ultimately determined.
Citizens who share our concerns can contact the city planning commission and city council, and request that they not allow HUB to proceed based on its proposed development plan. Citizens should also voice their concern of the city’s $2.35 million incentives to be given to the developer of HUB free and clear. Emails can be sent to Montrose Planning Services Senior Planner Amy Sharp at asharp@ci.montrose.co.us.
The writers are members of the Cobble Creek Home Owners Association
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.