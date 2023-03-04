The language of the American West in the early decades of the 1800s, spoken by traders and trappers from the Oregon Trail to the Santa Fe Trail, from west of the Mississippi river to the Spanish settlements of California, is a lost language, abandoned by the turn of the 20th Century.

Old trapper talk, or the language of American mountain men, was developed by hunters, trappers and Indian traders of diverse heritage and background, all devoted to the independent life of the frontier.



