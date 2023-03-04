The language of the American West in the early decades of the 1800s, spoken by traders and trappers from the Oregon Trail to the Santa Fe Trail, from west of the Mississippi river to the Spanish settlements of California, is a lost language, abandoned by the turn of the 20th Century.
Old trapper talk, or the language of American mountain men, was developed by hunters, trappers and Indian traders of diverse heritage and background, all devoted to the independent life of the frontier.
Not numerous by any means, they still played a significant part in developing trade routes, outposts and culture throughout the west.
Martin Chittenden, one of the preeminent authorities on the trapper and trade migration after the Louisiana Purchase of 1803, described the language as thus:
“The language of the trappers was a strange medley of English, French and Spanish and as distant from grammatical and literary propriety as it is possible to conceive. As in all situations where men are long associated in the same business and in a measure excluded from contact with the world around them, a peculiar jargon grew up among the trapping fraternity vigorous and picturesque, if not choice, in its details, but now entirely extinct. Only in a few old narratives of the times does it still survive with any degree of fidelity.”
In written form, several phonetic mechanisms must be utilized in order to achieve the broken, sometimes choppy cadence formed from transitioning from the bastardization of one language to the next. The apostrophe is found throughout, used to emphasize letters omitted due to accent or abrupt transition from word to word.
Two classic pieces of literature are rife with the language. Never consistent in phrase, these two books use a glossary of terms unique to the region, trade and time.
In Lewis Garrard's “Wah-to-yah and the Taos Trail,” the language is immortalized within.
“Oh! a lot of darned gover'ment men; but as I'm bugheway they do pretty well. Well, I must break – how are ye off for cow meat?”
“H---! cow meat, this freezin' time? You've bin down to Santy Fee too long. Why, 'poor bull' is hard to git, boudin out of the question, and 'gras' so scarce we don't think of it. Howsomever, if you want to chaw on lean buffler dried, you can have it 'on the prairie.'”
Bugheway = bourgeoise, or master
Off for cow meat? = doing for beef?
Poor bull = good times being scarce
Boudin = a real treat of the mountain man. A buffalo gut containing chyme (an acidic mix of juices and food which has passed from the stomach to the small intestine), which was cut into lengths about 24 inches long and roasted crisp and sizzling before a fire
Gras = fat
Buffler = buffalo
On the prairie = free gift
George Ruxton captured the language, too:
“Bill Bent – his boys camped the other side the trail, and they was all mountain men, wagh! - and Bill Williams and Bill Tharpe (the Pawnees took his hair on Pawnee Fork last spring): three Bills and them three's all 'gone under.' Poor Bill Bent! them Spaniards made meat of him. He lost his topknot to Taos.”
Wagh = an exclamation used by both mountain men and Indians, usually denoting admiration or surprise, and resembling the grunt-like sound made by a bear.
Took his hair = scalped
Gone under = died
Made meat of him = reference to another phrase “He was made wolf meat,” which defined a man who was left for dead where he fell, for the wolves to dine on.
Topknot = hair, used to describe one's scalp, or lack thereof
“Why, Boggs, old hos, what's up? You've got so much fofaraw stuck 'bout you, this child didn't savvy at fust!”
Hos – friend
Fofaraw, or Foofarraw = Any fancy clothing or anything fancy on clothing. Decoration
“If them Spaniards wasn't born for shootin', why was beaver made?”
Spaniards = Mexicans (they also used what is considered a highly derogatory term)
Make beaver = get a move on, hurry
The mountain man of the early to mid-1800s was always on the move, and had little inclination for reminiscing and joviality. His language, what little has been preserved in literature, was a reflection of his nature, as described by Chittenden:
“He became accustomed to scenes of violence and death, and the problem of self-preservation was of such paramount importance that he had but little time to waste upon ineffectual reflections.
"His conversation with his companions, where interspersed with lighter touches, was still of a dry wit order, not much abounding in hearty laugh or relaxed countenance. Such evidences of affection or love for his fellows as he did display were generally couched in language of an opposite character through which his companion would divine his intended meaning.
"In spite, however, of his apparently unsocial disposition, he was 'generous, even to a fault.' So few were his numbers that friendships became deeply rooted … and their word or promise was all the security he wanted.”
Sources: “The American Fur Trade of the Far West,” by Martin Chittenden; “American Speech: Old Trapper Talk,” by Levette Jay Davidson; “Wah-to-yah and the Taos Trail, by Lewis Garrard; “A Glossary of American Mountain Men Terms, Words and Expressions,” by Walt Hayward and Brad Mcdade, mtmen.org; “Life in the Far West,” by George Ruxton.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.