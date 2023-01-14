In 1883, Marshal Baxter Stingley, 37, had been living in Salida since he was 19 years old, and had been marshal for two years.
Salida was a rough town in the day, and in 1883 Stingley survived one shootout with the luck of a loaned watch, but didn't survive another.
It was Memorial Day that year, and a disturbance had broken out at Bender's Saloon. Stingley and his deputy, James Brathurst, found Tom Evans and Tom Neinmyer there engaged in a ruckus. Evans lunged at Marshal Stingley with a knife, and Stingley and Brathurst shot him dead.
Neinmyer, while running out of the saloon, squeezed off several shots, one of them a fatal blow to Brathurst. Stingley was hit, too, suffering a punctured lung.
In the hospital, Stingley showed off a silver, double-plated pocket watch that had been loaned to him by his friend, Henry Weber. The watch, which was in Stingley's breast pocket during the shooting, was shattered, having stopped a bullet. It took several months for Stingley to heal, and then he was back on the job.
In September, two cowboys, Frank Reed and Bent Jamison, known to all in Salida, rode into town on their horses, “and paraded our streets, armed to the teeth,” according to the Buena Vista Democrat.
Marshal Stingley intercepted them and reminded them of the ordinance prohibiting the carrying of weapons in Salida, and requested they lay their arms to the side. Both men promised to comply, and started toward the stable in the rear of Mrs. Fleck's restaurant to retrieve their horses and leave town.
It was then that Stingley received an outstanding warrant from the marshal of Saguache county, for the arrest of Jamison. Stingley, along with his deputy, Mr. Frizelle, found the two cowboys at the stables, Reed having already mounted, and Jamison standing nearby.
“Bent, I have a warrant for you,” Stingley said, with both hands in his pocket, one clutching the warrant, the other clutching a pistol.
“I will never be taken alive,” Jamison replied, and drew a .45 caliber handgun. Stingley looked at Reed, who by now had a Winchester leveled on he and Frizelle, and the two law men backed off and made a dash for more help. By the time they returned, Reed and Jamison were long gone.
Late the next month, a dance was being held at Arbour's dance hall in Salida. Stingley knew that Reed would be there, and he had a warrant for his arrest for cattle rustling. Over 300 people were in attendance at the dance. Stingley entered the ballroom and noticed Reed leaning against the bar, talking with a friend. Reed glanced at Stingley, then turned away and continued in conversation. Stingley approached and got the drop on Reed, put the barrel of his nickel-plated gun in Reed's ribs and said to Reed, “I want you.”
Stingley ordered Reed to take his hands out of his pockets 'and throw them up.” Reed agreed to comply, but then “as quick as a flash Reed drew both hands from his pockets and grabbed the barrel of the pistol with one and Stingley's arm with the other.”
A struggle ensued, and Reed managed to wrestle the gun away from Stingley, jumped back and “leveled it and fired.”
Stingley, in a defensive move, threw up his left arm and caught the ball in his left wrist before it entered his body. By the time Reed had fired three shots, Stingley managed to get himself behind a post in front of the bar, and pulled a small pistol from his overcoat pocket with his right hand. He was dazed and disoriented, and fired two shots which missed their mark before Reed fled through a back door.
Patrons lifted Stingley upon a table and laid him out. They removed his boots, which were filled with blood. “He has shot me three times,” Stingley said to those huddled around him. He died shortly after.
Reed was described as a cowboy and a desperado, and at a mass meeting in Salida, a resolution was drawn up and sent to Governor Grant asking that a reward of $1,000 be given for Reed, dead or alive. The governor granted the money, but only for the “arrest and delivery of the said Reed to the proper authorities...of Chaffee county.”
Chaffee county also pitched in $500 for the reward of “the body of one Frank Reed, a notorious outlaw, who on the night of the 28th day of Oct. 1883...most cruelly and foully murdered Baxter Stingley.”
The search was on, and Reed was soon purportedly spotted and arrested throughout the country.
The Fairplay Flume was one of the first to report Reed's elusiveness:
“Although the reward for the apprehension of Frank Reed, for the murder of Baxter Stingley has several times increased, until it now reaches a total of $3,700...the desperado is still at liberty and no clue to his whereabouts has been found.”
Next week: In cases of mistaken identity, Reed is spotted and arrested seemingly everywhere.
Sources: ColoradoReflections.blogspot.com, Gayle Gresham, Feb. 2009; Buena Vista Democrat, Sep. 13 and Nov. 8, 1883; Weekly Register-Call, Nov. 2, 1883; Leadville Daily Herald, Oct. 30, Nov. 1, Nov. 6, 1883; Fort Collins Courier, Nov. 1, 1883; The Fairplay Flume, Nov. 22, 1883.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County.