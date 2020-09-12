When we received word that the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission would review the case filed by Janece Culver and Scott Damman against Dave Bowman our editor Justin Tubbs and I debated the merits of the complaint. Tubbs believes Culver/Damman have a case. I don’t believe they do. Tubbs pointed out that at the very least, there is a conflict of interest for Bowman.
Some believe Bowman should pay back the revenue generated from the agreement between Culver, owner of Divot’s, and Bowman, who represents the Montrose Summer Music Series (MSMS). By now you should know the background story. Culver and Bowman agreed upon a per-cup (cups were provided by MSMS, which included branding for both), per-pour, and per-can-sold sponsorship fee. Of course we know now this violated the Colorado State Liquor License law.
Divot’s was in violation for allowing MSMS to operate under their license by sharing a percentage of the sales, and MSMS essentially sold alcohol without a license by sharing in the alcohol sales. Both were in violation, yet a certain group of local folks want to hold Bowman more culpable than Culver. The division has since educated all parties, and a warning letter was mailed to Culver. Sounds like a good conclusion to the situation. Channeling my inner Steve Martin — ”But nooooo!”
Now the question remains whether Culver felt intimidated by Bowman to enter into the agreement. According to Bowman, this is the same agreement that Horsefly owner Phil Freismuth operated under when he held the liquor license at the Black Canyon Golf Course. I reached out to Freismith to ask if he had the same agreement with MSMS as Culver did.
“Yes, a dollar a cup, a dollar a pour, basically a dollar for every beer we sold.”
Did Freismith feel it was a fair deal. He said he didn’t know it was a state liquor violation, but would have paid the same amount in a sponsorship fee. He also told me that he never felt pressured or intimidated by Bowman or his position to agree to the buck-a-beer agreement, nor did he feel his agreement with the city was ever in jeopardy.
“If you tell me you’re going to bring me between 1,200 and 1,500 people to the Horsefly, I’d be very happy,” Freismith said.
Bowman can be stubborn — and even arrogant — but there is no evidence that he intimidated Culver into the deal. There’s nothing in writing. By her own admission, she didn’t feel pressured by Bowman, but she says that since Bowman was mayor at the time, it made her feel she didn’t have a choice.
Bowman says he never pressured her. Culver would pay $5,374 to MSMS for their share of the alcohol sales after four concerts.
When she approached Assistant City Manager Ann Morgenthaler concerning the arrangement with Bowman, Morgenthaler offered her an out by allowing another vendor the opportunity to sell alcohol those days. Culver declined, citing a fear of violation of liquor laws. But could it be that Culver stood to lose much more?
If MSMS made $5,374, how much did Divot’s make off the alcohol sales? If she paid that much in a sponsorship fee then how much did she make in profit? Three times or four times that amount? Not bad for four evenings of beer sales. And as a reminder, Divot’s doesn’t make this revenue if not for MSMS. Let’s face it — Divot’s isn’t the first thought of the majority when it comes to where we go for lunch when we’re eating out. This is a nice shot in the revenue arm for the restaurant.
Culver in her statement to the Liquor Enforcement investigation said she was willing to donate to MSMS but didn’t want Bowman to define what the donation was to be. Well, donations or sponsorships to music concerts are never cheap, especially at the level of talent MSMS has brought to Montrose. It also should be noted that Bowman contends he receives $800 per concert for the work that he does from soliciting sponsorships to booking the bands.
There have also been accusations that Bowman’s company Blue Sky Productions had money from the series funneled to it. According to Bowman, that company has been inactive for about six years.
There’s a contradiction in the other players involved in this soap opera. Damman, a self-proclaimed community advocate, has a history of challenging the City of Montrose. Most predominantly the city’s sales tax on food and the recently passed public safety sales tax. After the public safety tax passed, Damman asked the city council to put on the ballot the opportunity for voters to remove the grocery sales portion of the sales tax. Then Damman also asked the county commissioners the same. Of course, neither did, so the next course of action is for a citizen petition drive to have a ballot initiative.
So far we haven’t heard boo about that. It’s interesting to read and hear comments from those including Damman who opposed the public safety tax. They held it up prior to the last city council race as the citizens voiced they really didn’t want the tax because, after all, it barely passed. But here is Damman in his own words, in the Salida Citizen, when he was on the Salida City Council concerning a room occupation tax that apparently barely passed:
“We have asked the voters if they want to tax visitors to help fund these things. They said yes. It doesn’t really matter by how many votes. We live in a country where majority rules. If you disagree with 2B, I hope that you too would say, ‘I agree to disagree with you, but I’m not going to treat you differently.’ The people of Salida need to work together, not fracture one another. If a majority of people believe something, then we all need to get on with making that the best it can be.”
Damman has consistently presented, along with others, the public safety tax as an 18% increase. When in fact it is a 0.058% increase. And now he has sunk his teeth into the Divot’s/MSMS situation, claiming the city council somehow should have been involved. The state liquor license investigation that was presented to the District Attorney’s office went nowhere. The CBI didn’t proceed with an investigation. Yet that’s just not satisfactory.
The other person who has been relentlessly on this is self-proclaimed journalist/watchdog Paul Arbogast. He has been on this from the beginning. He’s also been very vocal in his opposition to the city council and City Manager Bill Bell. Arbogast, who ran and was soundly defeated in the last city council election, seemingly has an axe to grind. His coverage of this situation drips with editorializing in his writings. One example comes at the end of his story on the Montrose Mirror Facebook page covering the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission’s willingness to look into the matter of Culver vs. Bowman.
“Had anyone from the city done so when Culver initially contacted the city with her complaint, the entire situation could have ended differently. And if the city asked liquor enforcement about the situation years ago, when the same arrangement was in place with the previous liquor license holder on the golf course, none of this would ever have happened.
Now, the Independent Ethics Commission will talk to all involved, collect statements, and review statutes to determine if there was an ethics violation. Unlike the City of Montrose, it appears that the Commission does not view the matter as a ‘personal issue.’”
Hindsight is a beautiful thing; the revelation of contacting the state liquor agency only came about a couple of weeks ago when Bowman asked the direct question of a visiting agent from the state liquor division, as reported in the Montrose Daily Press.
“What are we supposed to know about all the rules regarding liquor in Colorado? There’s been a discussion in our community, and it involves me,” Bowman said. “I made a mistake last summer and entered into an agreement with a local establishment where that establishment provided a percentage of their sales to the Montrose Summer Music Series to help pay for the bands for a concert series that we put on for free for the community. It’s been said that as a city councilor, I should have known that that was breaking the rules. Are councilors expected to know the liquor laws to that level? What are your expectations of city councilors across the state and our knowledge of the liquor laws?”
The answer was essentially that council members don’t need to be experts but if there is an issue, they should consult with the city attorney and go from there.
Hopefully the Independent Ethics Commission review and subsequent findings will satisfy all involved. Bowman has retained a lawyer and asked for an extension to respond. I think all can agree this has been a black eye for Montrose.
Dennis Anderson is group publisher for Wick Communications, Alaska and Colorado. He can be reached via email at dennis.anderson@frontiersman.com
