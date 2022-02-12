Pat Cain was sitting in the Silverton jail, accused of murder, but knew it was just a matter of time before he was out.
Not that he deserved his freedom.
His brother, Thomas, the ex-marshal of Silverton would surely find a way to spring him.
It was June 22, 1884 and the town of Silverton, barely seven years in its infancy, was startled by a report that Patrick Cain, ex-marshal of Rico, had shot and killed Billy Wilson along the Chattanooga road, about 7 miles outside of town.
A large crowd had gathered at the scene that day, around the body, many of whom were friends with both Wilson and Cain. When Sheriff Sullivan arrived, he took charge of the body.
Justice Earl was called, as was Coroner Thorp. Only Earl arrived, and minus a coroner, Earl assembled six jurymen and took the body to Silverton’s town hall where a secret inquest was held.
Wilson, it was found, took one shot in the head, entering one side and coming out the other. He had one in the heart, one on the other side of his chest and one in his wrist.
Powder stains were found on his neck where the bullet entered his head, indicating close range.
Wilson was probably not Pat Cain’s beef. Instead, he was cleaning house, so to speak, for his brother Thomas.
Just that past winter, when Pat was still Rico’s marshal, a friend of Billy Wilson and Riley Lambert was locked up for a trifling offense in Silverton by Pat’s brother, Thomas. Wilson and Lambert, drunk and lit up like a lamplight, went to Marshal Thomas Cain and demanded their friend’s release.
Cain refused to release them, to which Lambert drew his gun and fired at Cain, missing.
“Cain then fired one or two effective shots,” according to the Alamosa Journal, “from which he died a few days afterward.”
Cain arrested Wilson with the charge of shooting at him and put him in jail, but couldn’t hold him due to lack of evidence. Thomas Cain was never indicted for shooting Lambert.
Later, that spring, Pat Cain came to Silverton from Rico. Billy Wilson was working in town as a rustler for dance halls and card games, including a faro game at the Fashion, a local saloon. Wilson and the Cain brothers were known to have exchanged words on occasion.
On the morning of the 22nd, Cain and Wilson, accompanied by a friend of Cain’s, Phil Maher, rode up the Chattanooga road, presumably to settle their score.
When Cain and Maher returned, Cain turned himself into the sheriff, stating that he had killed Wilson, and he and Maher were locked up.
Sheriff Sullivan, fearing a lynching was at hand, appointed a deputy to stand guard. But it wasn’t a town mob that had to be feared.
Silverton residents were suddenly being threatened for speaking up against the jailed duo.
“Instead of Pat Cain and Phil Maher being lynched,” wrote the Silverton Democrat, July 3, 1884, “the citizens of Silverton should be thankful if they are permitted to live. On Monday after the murder, two peaceable and inoffensive citizens were coming home from being at a lodge meeting of the Odd Fellows, when they were met by eight men, with faces concealed, nearby the jail, and the two citizens were told to go back and go on another street. They replied that they knew their way home.”
Another citizen was escorted back into his home by two men brandishing Winchester rifles.
Two days later, Rico Sheriff Swickheimer, Pat Cain’s old partner, came to town with three henchmen and tried to intimidate the editor of the Democrat into not printing anything unfavorable about the two locked-up men.
“The friends of the prisoners are ... active in suppressing any damaging evidence that may be against them,” the newspaper wrote. “If Justice Bryant commits Cain and Maher to the District court, without bail, the prisoners may effect their escape through the aid of their outside friends.”
Jail time didn’t suit the Cains. Thomas posted $2,000 bond to get his brother out, securing it with property in Silverton. Thomas let the county take the property, and after he, too, was let out jail for threatening Editor H. M. Condict of the Democrat, he lit out for Ash Fork, Arizona, where he was reportedly shot dead later that year, according to the Colorado Daily Chieftain, Nov. 29, 1884.
The Dolores News reported on December 6, 1884 that Thomas Cain’s exploits and demise had been greatly rumored since leaving Silverton. “Sometimes Cain had killed two or three families,” the News reported, “and eaten them up blood raw, and sometimes he was stretched out on a gambling table – himself a corpse.”
In the next week’s paper, the Dolores News confirmed that Thomas had indeed met his demise. He had got in a dispute with a freighter over 80 cents, and told the man “to go and heel himself and they would then settle.”
Evans, the freighter, returned to the saloon with a double-barreled shot gun. “He thew open the dance hall door and told Cain that he was ready to settle,” the News reported. “Cain instantly reached for his pistol, but before he could use it, Evans emptied both barrels of his shot gun into Cain’s breast, killing him instantly.”
Evans was tried and acquitted.
Meanwhile, the search for Pat Cain continued. According to the Dolores News, May 16, 1885:
“Silverton did not have an opportunity to raise Cain before he left, but they take a sort of grim satisfaction in reporting him killed in distant places. Information has been received at Silverton that the notorious Pat Cain had been shot and killed at Nashville, Tenn. It seems that he became involved in a quarrel over a game of cards and his antagonist put a bullet through his heart.”
It continued:
“The rumor of the shooting of Pat Cain ... has been knocked out of time by a party who has just arrived from Globe City, Arizona. He says that he saw and held a conversation with the notorious Pat less than four weeks ago in that city. The chances are that Cain is neither killed nor in Globe City.”
