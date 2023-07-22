The first efforts to produce oil in Colorado were largely financial failures. Lack of effective drilling techniques and refining processes held back the fledgling business from bringing crude to market.
The rush into Colorado for gold in 1859-60 greatly overshadowed efforts being made into oil exploration.
Colorado's oil industry began when oil exploration was in its infancy in the country. In 1859, Col. E. L. Drake, founder of the petroleum industry, sunk his first well in Titusville, Pennsylvania.
Just a year later, prior to drilling efforts in Colorado, Gabriel Bowen tapped into the Oil Spring along Four Mile Creek, or Oil Creek as it became known, six miles north of Canon City.
The spring was often visited by the Southern Utes, prior to arrival of white men, who used the black gold that seeped from a shallow source as body paint and for medicinal purposes.
Bowen claimed the spring in 1860, which didn't produce more than a barrel a day, though there was much promise and promotion given to Bowen's find.
“G. Bowen, of this place,” wrote the Rocky Mountain News, “last week discovered an Oil Spring eight miles from this city, in a north eastern direction, which runs five gallons per hour. This oil resembles in smell and light, the coal oil so much in use in the states, and doubtless a goodly fortune can be made in preparing it for burning purposes. Mr. B. has recorded the claim, and (proposes) trying what can be done with the discovery.”
In 1862, Bowen sold the Oil Spring to Alexander Cassidy, a pioneer in the Pennsylvania oil fields. Cassidy formed the Colorado Oil Company, the first such venture in the new territory. The company was the first to drill for oil, and it chose the site of the seep for its first oil well, but no oil was found at greater depths.
Cassidy continued to sell his surface oil in Denver, Santa Fe and Canon City, but couldn't expand production.
“The internal combustion engine,” reported the Colorado State Board of Immigration in 1925, “which revolutionized the industrial life of the nation and out of which grew the automobile, was then unknown and the crude oil was converted into 'coal oil' for illumination and fuel purposes. Gasoline was a by-product of little value and was either burned or turned into the river to get it out of the way. The product was sold in Pueblo and vicinity and as far south as Santa Fe, and was moved by bull train. The crude was treated in a small refinery near the well built by James Murphy, who also came from the Pennsylvania fields and followed Cassidy to Colorado.”
Cassidy sold the Oil Spring to a small group from Boston, who formed the Boston and Colorado Oil Company. It, too, tried unsuccessfully to drill in the immediate area of the seep, never hitting oil at greater depths.
Cassidy, meanwhile, was convinced that the Canon City area held promise for a big strike, and continued, with the help of a man named Mr. Roupe, to drill around the edge of town.
“We hear that Messrs. Roupe & Casidy (sic), are vigorously prospecting for coal oil, near Canon City,” wrote the Daily Mining Journal in 1864. “Their well is now over 399 feet deep and is being sunk eight or ten feet per day. Mr. Roupe, who has thoroughly examined the coal oil sections of Pennsylvania, thinks there is an abundance of it in Colorado, as well as interminable coal beds. If, at the depth of 599 feet, they do not strike a good vein, they intend to bore in another place. They are men of means and will indubitably succeed if the oil is there, of which there can be little doubt.”
In 1880, Cassidy, along with Isaac Canfield, drilled a deep well in a valley 12 miles southeast of the Oil Spring, near the the present town of Coal Creek. The well produced at a depth of 1,187 feet. Several wells were subsequently drilled. In January 1881, while drilling for water, the duo hit another strike at 1,445 feet, resulting in the discovery of the Florence Oil Field, By 1890, the field was producing 3,000 barrels per day.
A refinery was built by the Florence Oil company to handle the output of the new discoveries. It was state of the art for its day, and through business iterations became to be run by the Continental Oil company, the largest producer of petroleum products in the Rocky Mountains in the first quarter of the 20th Century.
By 1925, the Florence field had produced more than 11 million barrels of oil. By then, the original Oil Spring had been largely abandoned as an area of interest for oil companies, with only an occasional well being sunk from time to time with no results.
