In 2010, then-Mayor Pro Tem of Ridgway, who is the current mayor, John Clark, called me because he had read my column the prior week regarding the 1990 Republican primary race for county commissioner in Ouray that ended in a tie.
The question raised in my column the week before was whether the winner, Don Sayers, had won by a coin flip or a draw from a hat.
J. Gary Dunn, local realtor at the time and current member of the City of Ouray planning commission, called Sayers at my behest to settle the question.
Dunn, you see, recalled that it was a draw from Bill Ferguson’s hat, but didn’t remember who drew the name.
Sayers told Dunn it was a draw from a hat, but didn’t remember whose hat it was or who drew his name.
Michelle Nauer, then and current county clerk, at first recalled it was a coin flip, but settled the whole matter by reading the official county election account.
It was recorded as a draw from a hat.
Clark said he was in the room that day, and clearly recalled that Sayers won the primary over Bob Larson, husband of former mayor of Ouray, Pam Larson, by having his name drawn from a hat, “because I was the one who drew his name,” Clark told me. “I drew the name because I was the only Dem in the room.”
And the hat? “No idea whose hat it was,” Clark said.
• • • • • • • • •
Retiring from full-time newspapering was supposed to be a soporific experience. No more hectic deadlines or budgets to meet. No more long meetings. And, especially, no more yelling at me because I offered an opinion.
Most of that has come true. All except the yelling part.
I take a few part time jobs here and there, one of which I mentioned several months ago. That was going door to door in March for the Census, at the beginning of a pandemic, in Telluride.
Some people on that side of Imogene Pass didn’t take too kindly to a stranger walking around neighborhoods, hanging things on doorknobs. At the time, it was understandable since the greatest fear of catching COVID-19 was off a surface.
I was yelled at a few times, and even had Telluride’s finest called on me in an effort to run me out of town.
The fun was cut short when Governor Polis shut things down and told everyone to stay home.
Undeterred, or just numb from being hit over the head for so many years, I grabbed another seasonal job this month. I’m delivering packages for a national delivery company, who is paying me handsomely to give one of the company’s regular drivers some help with the flood of holiday packages.
If you’re thinking by now that people are yelling at me because I’m going up to doors with packages during a pandemic, well, it’s a good guess. But that’s not the reason.
Instead. They’re yelling because they think I’m stealing packages.
I’m mainly delivering in Ouray, where many know me or at least recognize me from my mug shot having been in the Ouray County Plaindealer every week for nearly 10 years.
But not all do.
And because I don’t wear the company’s uniform, and I’m driving my own vehicle which is completely unmarked, the exchange usually goes something akin to this:
“Can I help you?” the homeowner asks.
“I’m just delivering a package for you from XYZ,” I’ll say, indicating the company I work for.
“What are you doing with my package?” they’ll ask in an accusatory tone.
So I stop, explain that I’m a temporary driver and indicate that my car is full of gifts of joy for the season, and head on my way.
This happens routinely throughout the day.
But the other day, I thought I was going to have the police called on me again.
I had just delivered a package to a bed and breakfast in Ouray, and was sitting in my car mapping my next stop when I noticed a car had pulled in behind me.
As I pulled a U-turn, the driver rolled down his window, so I did the same.
“Are you just helping yourself to my packages?” he asked, in a not-so-friendly tone.
“Actually, I was just delivering packages to you,” I said. “I doing temporary delivery for XYZ.”
Normally, one might leave it at that.
“Oh, I thought you were stealing my packages,” he said.
Sometimes, people can’t control the governor on their thoughts.
I certainly had my share of spouting off in print during my newspaper career. Still do, on occasion.
So I didn’t offer a retort.
Instead, I questioned myself as to why it is I’m attracted to jobs that require a bull’s eye to be painted on my back.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
