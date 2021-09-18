If you’re wondering about the status of the Republican Party you need to look no further than the Montrose County Republicans. It’s divided. Criticism thrown at current District 6 State Sen. Don Coram in the past couple of months came to a head at the last central committee meeting. The meeting was held at the Montrose School District board room, and by all accounts the attendance was nearly double what in normally is.
What are Coram’s detractors worked up about? Well, he doesn’t subscribe to the “culture of no” that the hard-right Republicans want from their politicians. As Coram often says, you can be at the table or be on the menu. He prefers the table. What his critics are saying is that he should vote and act like a hardline Republican.
Coram addressed the room, answered questions and defended himself for over an hour. As Norm from the old television show “Cheers” would say, “It’s a dog-eat-dog world and I’m wearing Milkbone underwear.” It must have felt that way for Coram that night.
After Coram addressed the room, it was time for questions and statements. Former State Sen. Ben Alexander was the first to be recognized. With copies of five bills in his hand, in which he highlighted in blue all of the Democrats who sponsored the bills and in pink highlighted the republicans. The blue dominated, the pink was very sparse, but Coram’s name appeared on all five. Alexander pointed out to Coram that all five of these bills are Democratic bills, questioning why any Republican would put their name on them and then vote for them. Coram countered that the bills came before him as “crap” bills and in order to get the best possible outcome, he needed a seat at the table. In order to do that, certain promises had to be made.
One example is the controversial HB19-1032, Comprehensive Human Sexualty Education bill of which Coram was a prime sponsor. The original form of the bill, according to Coram, would have mandated every school district to participate. But because he was able to work with the Democrats on the bill, it became an opt-in. Of the 78 school districts in Colorado, only eight have opted into the curriculum.
But listening to those who oppose the bill, they give the perception that school districts are teaching the curriculum anyway. These statements are made without any evidence to back them up. The bill also affords parents whose school districts do teach the curriculum to opt their child out of certain lessons or the whole subject. Coram contends that without his involvement the bill would have been pushed through pretty much as it was presented.
According to Coram, the State of Colorado has voters at 29% Democrat, 26% Republican and the rest unaffiliated. Speaking about the participants in the room, Coram stated: “This is a small vocal fragmentation of this community. I have a relationship with this community. You know what, we’ll see where it goes. There was a magazine a few years ago that said they admired me because I was not beholden to either political party. I’m beholden to the majority of my peers. And that’s what I have done. I’m going to vote for what my God and my conscience tells me is right for my district.”
Andrew Neal, who is running for Montrose County School Board, added this: “There is an LGBTQ legislative score card. Your score is 80%. You vote 80% for LGBTQ equality legislation, why is that?”
“It’s not my job to judge them. I’ll leave that to God, but they do have rights. And if you want to judge someone because of their sexual orientation, their race or their creed that is your business, not mine,” Coram replied.
Another person in the audience stated that this is a Republican conservative district whose voters elected Coram, so they expect him to vote no on crappy bills. Coram asked in rebuttal, “Would you rather me take a bill that says we’re going to do this, this and this and take it as the crap that it is and let it pass and enforce it on our community?”
And: “Does the fact that you are elected mean that you only listen to the people with the same letter as yours?”
A woman commented that it seems the letter “R” lately means nothing, because they were not being represented, to which Coram replied: “The letter “R” to me means rural.”
Until hard-right Republicans understand that denial of the state political climate and what rural representatives are up against in a Democratic-dominated legislative body, they will have no voice. Saying no to everything does not protect rural Colorado from bills that make no sense for us. At this point Don Coram is the John McCain of the State Legislature. A maverick to some and a “RINO” to others (Republican In Name Only), but really true to himself and his beliefs — and the belief that the R is for rural and protecting his rural constituents.
