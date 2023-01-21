Last week's column focused on the murder of Salida's Marshal Baxter Stingley in 1883 at the hands of local cowboy and desperado Frank Reed. Marshal Stingley, after having a run-in with Reed a month prior to the shooting, approached Reed one evening in late October 1883 in Salida's Arbour dance hall with the intent of arresting him for cattle rustling.
Reed grabbed Stingley's gun from him and shot him dead, then made a getaway out the back door.
A manhunt ensued, a reward was offered and over the course of the next decade reports of Reed's arrest and even death were reported with near regularity.
“It is reported that Frank Reed,” wrote the Rocky Mountain News, “the murdered of Marshal Stingley, of Salida, has been captured in Butler county, Kansas. It is the general opinion that the party arrested is not the right one.”
And, it wasn't.
“Although the reward for the apprehension of Frank Reed, for the murder of Baxter Stingley has several times been increased,” wrote the Fairplay Flume, “until now it reaches a total of $3,700, the desperado is still at liberty and no clue to his whereabouts has been found.”
Another report discounted an arrest.
“No truth in it,” wrote the Rocky Mountain News in early 1884. “There was a report on the street yesterday to the effect that Frank Reed, the murderer of Marshal Stingley, at Salida ... had been captured in a small Illinois town. General Cook says that there is no truth in it whatever, for Reed is not in that vicinity, neither has he been.”
In late summer 1884, the Leadville Daily Herald floated the possibility of Reed hiding out in Arizona. The headline read: “Marshal Stingley's murderer said to be punching cows in Arizona.”
The story said a few feeble attempts had been made to capture Reed, but no one wanted to get near the outlaw and suffer the same fate as befell Stingley.
“One detective came up from Denver, and reconnoitered the position; but, after looking over the ground, he concluded that he had not lost any cowboy and didn't care to find one. The reward offered looked big in the distance, but...when it came down to the naked reality of putting the bracelets on Frank Reed, the sum dwindled into insignificance when compared with the danger to be incurred in caging the wild cowboy. Once or twice it was reported that he had been captured, but the reports all turned out to be without foundation.”
The Herald said it ran into a man by the name of Hazlitt, from Arizona, and the subject of Reed came up. Hazlitt described a man who was punching cows in Arizona. “The description tallied exactly with that of Reed, but the reporter's informant was under the impression that he was traveling under another name, that of George Warner.”
The Carbonate Chronicle, however, a month later, put the Reed chase to rest – or so it thought – under the headline, “Hung to a rafter.”
The Chronicle reported: “Frank Reed, formerly of this place, and well known by the sobriquet of 'Texas Frank,' had been hanged by vigilantes near Sherman, Texas. He was one of those kind of bad men whose looks are their best resource, and Reed so nearly filled the imaginary picture of a typical border ruffian that it was easy to believe he had done all sorts of desperate things.”
The paper said Reed was suspected of running with a band of horse thieves and was responsible for a law man's death. “It was learned that (Reed) was lying sick at a ranch about 20 miles away ... and a posse of some two or three dozen men rode there at night to make the capture. Reed was found in bed and asleep, and was awakened and told to make whatever preparations he desired. He took the matter coolly and told them to hurry up and have it over with. He was accordingly taken out to a secluded spot a little distance from the house and hung to the rafters of a dismantled building.”
Yet, it wasn't Reed who swung from the rafters that evening.
The next year the Buena Vista Democrat had a lead on him.
“Our readers will remember the brave Baxter Stingley, marshal of Salida, who was murdered eighteen months ago in Arbour's Dance Hall in that town, by a desperado of the name of Frank Reed. We learn he has been arrested within a day or two in Alabama. Large rewards were offered at the time for his arrest and it looks as though Chaffee county would have a hanging ...”
The Gunnison Review-Press added: “There was a reward of $4,000 offered for Reed's apprehension. He was captured in Birmingham, Alabama, and will be brought back to Colorado on a requisition from the Governor, which will be applied for today.”
And that week, the Governor of Colorado did issue a requisition to have Reed brought to Colorado, but due to all the false alarms the past few years, the Governor took precautions. “Reed's photograph has been sent to Birmingham,” the Colorado Daily Chieftain wrote, “and orders have been telegraphed to take the likeness of the prisoner and forward a copy to Colorado for identification.”
Another report that week said that Reed confessed to authorities in Birmingham. “The prisoner when arrested said, 'I know what it is for. I know it is about a cattle matter in the West. I'm the guilty man.' He even confesses that he killed a man in Salida, Colo., and a woman in Texas, besides stealing more cattle than he knew what to do with. The chief of police of Salida was telegraphed to send a man to identify Reed.”
No such luck.
“The man arrested and suspected to be Frank Reed,” the Buena Vista Democrat reported, “ the murderer of Baxter Stingley, turns out not to be Frank Reed after all.”
Turns out, the man arrested in Birmingham was wanted for murder in South Carolina.
A year later, Reed's luck ran out, or so it seemed. “It is learned here that Tom Swearingen, alias Frank Reed, who is charged with the murder of a deputy sheriff here some time ago, has been arrested in Las Vegas, N.M., and is now on his way to Salida in charge of a Las Vegas officer. Swearingen was a bad man in Las Vegas, and the people of the latter place are glad to get rid of him. It is not positive that this man is the murderer who is wanted (in Salida).”
He wasn't.
A year later, detectives in Black Lick, Pennsylvania arrested Frank Wells, who authorities deemed to be Frank Reed. “Several months ago he was finally located at Black Lick,” wrote the Chieftain, “where he followed the occupation of a brick maker, and his identity was discovered by means of a peculiar triangular scar above his left eye. One thousand dollars was offered for his body dead or alive. Wells says that he is innocent and is the victim of a practical joke.”
Indeed he was innocent. And by this time the town of Salida had grown weary of all the reports of arrest, and decided to end the reward being offered. “A resolution withdrawing rewards offered by the town of Salida,” reported the Salida Mail in 1887, “for the arrest of Frank Reed was adopted.”
Years later, in 1893, the Avalanche in Glenwood Springs reported an end to the search. “After ten years the murderer of Marshal Baxter Stingley of Salida has been arrested. Frank Reed, cowboy, desperado and all around bad man, who shot him to death, has been captured and is now in jail at Brazil, Ind., awaiting the arrival of officers from this state. A reward of $1,000 has been standing ever since the murder and Chief of Police Louderbach, of the Indiana town, has it almost in his pocket.”
Salida authorities sent a description of Reed to Indiana. “Height, 5 feet 8 or 9 inches, complexion dark; weight about 175 pounds; eyes, black or dark brown, look small and sunken; usually wore a short, dark mustache; has dark, brown hair; nice, small, even teeth; large mouth, thin lips, short chin, bulldog expression; triangular scar on forehead over one eye.”
Who could miss an outlaw like that?
Evidently, everyone.
Reed was never captured.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.