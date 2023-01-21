Last week's column focused on the murder of Salida's Marshal Baxter Stingley in 1883 at the hands of local cowboy and desperado Frank Reed. Marshal Stingley, after having a run-in with Reed a month prior to the shooting, approached Reed one evening in late October 1883 in Salida's Arbour dance hall with the intent of arresting him for cattle rustling.

Reed grabbed Stingley's gun from him and shot him dead, then made a getaway out the back door.



