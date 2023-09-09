The Sound of Freedom, a film inspired by the works of Tim Ballard and his fight against child sex trafficking, was a boon. Through Sept 4 it generated over $182 million in box office revenue ranking sixth for the summer season.
The film also generated a bit of political division as Ballard, actor Jim Caviezel, who portrays Ballard in the film, and others associated with the movie made the conservative talk show and podcast circuit promoting the film and child sex trafficking awareness. The grassroots promotion effort rallied its intended audience. Rep Lauren Boebert attended a child sex trafficking rally in Montrose this summer. Meanwhile others in the media and the political arena have pushed back against the film as being exploitative, citing the attention Ballard is receiving catapulted him to celebrity status.
He’s also drawn criticism for embellishing stories of his work in the field in rescuing children and arresting their abusers. One such criticism came from Robert Gehrke of the Salt Lake City Tribune who compared court records to Ballards stories that he’s told over the years and scenes depicted in the movie. No surprise that Ballards stories have grown taller and the movie changed some facts around for dramatic purposes.
Ballard criticized Gehrke for using his arrest affidavits to discredit him. On his podcast Ballard states that the affidavits are water downed summaries of actual events. He also criticized Gehrke for not reaching out and having a direct conversation.
I’m a bit baffled by the controversy given the awareness the film has brought to what is a major issue. I was also taken aback by Ballard’s downplay of affidavits. Over the years I’ve read a few that concerned child abuse and the details can stick with you. They’re heartbreaking. Some details aren’t published in the press because of the graphic nature and sensitivity to the victims and their families.
Three cases that I go back to time and again were when I was in Alaska as publisher of the Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman.
There was the case of the high-fiving third grade teacher who seemingly knew every student's name and most of the parents. He was once named Alaska’s teacher of the year. Parents requested for their students to be in his class.
Over the years a couple of parents registered complaints about inappropriate behavior, with one parent reporting their concerns to the police. For whatever reason nothing was pursued. But third graders become high school students and college students. And as his students grew into adulthood they began to share stories with their loved ones about the abuse in their teacher’s classroom during and after class. The teacher was finally arrested and in the affidavit it was reported that he confessed to investigators that he was a pedophile because he was attracted to young children. Well over 30 complaints were filed against him.
A youth leader at a local church gained the trust of parents by paying special attention to a group of boys aged 8 to 10. He would take them on excursions to local parks or the local fun center in Wasilla, have movie nights at his home that eventually would lead to sleep overs. One day the mother of one of the boys who was eight at the time told him that the youth leader was coming to pick him up for an outing with his youth group. The boy froze and tears streamed down his face. The mother was caught off guard but was able to get the boy to tell her why he had such a reaction. She couldn’t believe what she was hearing from her son. She called the authorities and other parents in the group. The abuse detailed in the affidavit was so horrific, it’s hard to describe. It amounted to torture through adult sexual devices. The boys gave such detail of the devices used on them including shapes and colors that when investigators recovered them from the youth leaders home it left little doubt that their nightmare was reality. I think about the brave little 8-year-old boy often and how through his courage he was able to stop his friends and himself from being abused.
The third one is the story of a little girl whose stepfather began abusing her from the time she was six years old. They weren’t discovered until she was twelve. Over the years her abuser groomed her into thinking their relationship was normal. He put her in very adult situations over the six years. Her mother walked into a room and witnessed first hand what her child was being subjected to. When investigators interviewed the little girl at the conclusion they asked her why she didn’t say anything, her response was she didn’t want to hurt her mom’s feelings and that her abuser told her if she found out she would be jealous and break up the family.
While these examples are from Alaska and Sound of Freedom is drawing attention to an international crisis these things are happening in our own backyard. From a story in the April 5 edition of the Montrose Daily Press for coverage of the Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness event MIchelle Gotlieb, executive director of the Dolphin House, reported at that time they had already conducted 81 forensic interviews.
From the story, “The Dolphin House serves child abuse victims and their non-offending family members in Montrose, Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Ouray and San Miguel counties, offering a kid-friendly environment where victims can receive services and resources all in one place. Last year, the center saw 275 primary victims, of whom 65% were female and 35% male; 54% were 10 or younger. The Dolphin House provided 1,135 advocacy sessions for victims in current and previous cases.”
There are a slew of folks locally who rally around these victims and their families. They are on the frontlines of what is essentially a war on child abuse. I am in awe of these people who no doubt feel the effects of these cases personally.
Efforts to bring awareness of abuse must be ongoing. Change has to start in our own backyard. Perhaps those who are moved to give monetarily to political campaigns and other causes would be willing to assist the Dolphin House in their mission of supporting victims and their families.
If you would be so inclined visit montrose-child-advocacy.org to submit an online donation or call 970-240-8655 for more information.