In the early 1880s, Engine No. 107 and its twin sibling, Engine No. 109, were delivered to the Denver and Rio Grande railroad. Both had been ordered from Baldwin company to fit the narrow gauge lines that ran throughout the mountains. These engines were principally ordered for the Salida to Leadville and the Salida through the Black Canyon runs.

They were compact, short, strong and swift, “capable of pulling like a mule on a heavy grade and running like a scared wolf in the valley,” as described by Cy Warman in his book entitled The Express Messenger.



