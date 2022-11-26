In the early 1880s, Engine No. 107 and its twin sibling, Engine No. 109, were delivered to the Denver and Rio Grande railroad. Both had been ordered from Baldwin company to fit the narrow gauge lines that ran throughout the mountains. These engines were principally ordered for the Salida to Leadville and the Salida through the Black Canyon runs.
They were compact, short, strong and swift, “capable of pulling like a mule on a heavy grade and running like a scared wolf in the valley,” as described by Cy Warman in his book entitled The Express Messenger.
The engines were nicknamed the “Rockaways,” because of the way they were built and ran the rails.
“She’s a scary looking devil,” said Baldy Hooten, a railway worker in Salida, as he stood in front of the 107, which looked top heavy with long legs, short body and “feet” so close together they could almost run on one rail.
The 109 was taken out on its initial run and performed well. And though the engines were identical, the 107 didn’t fare as well in its first run. The engineer, despite it being a Friday and the superstition that accompanied beginning a run on that day, took the 107 through the Black Canyon. The steam easily rose from the new boiler, and the train was getting along at a good gait.
“The engine was rocking like a light boat on a rough sea,” Warman wrote, “but otherwise it was riding as easily as a coach.”
Just shy of midnight, the fireman was startled when he heard the engineer yell: “Jump!”
The fireman looked up the track and saw horns and hoofs and tails. He jumped and came down on sage brush, with a shower of steers landing around him. He saw the 107 leave the track and come to a stop upright. All the cars remained on the track.
A few weeks later, the engine was repaired and put back on the tracks, much to the delight of the new crew. That was, until the two parallel rods which tie the wheels together snapped.
The fireman managed to crawl over the splintered debris of the cabin and shut off the boiler. He caught a glance of the engineer, who was standing on the stubs of both of his broken legs, struggling to apply the brakes.
No one talked of superstition in the train yard, but the 107 was gaining a reputation as an engine to avoid.
A few months later, the 107 was put back on the rails and jumped the tracks, killing the engineer and fireman. The engineer, on his deathbed, uttered his final word: “Friday.”
For its next run in October 1883, the 107 “Rockaway” was given two light cars on the payroll train. It was rolling through the Black Canyon around 3:00a.m. when it came around a corner suddenly upon a big rock in the middle of the track. The engineer “made a desperate attempt to stop, but before he could do so the 107 had her belly on the boulder and hung there, her wheels still revolving as though she were trying to claw the rock to pieces,” Warman wrote.
The engineer, Edwin Godfrey, lost his life. The mail and express cars were turned over, and the fireman, Samuel Caldwell, was hurt, as was the mail agent and baggage master.
In reporting this story, the Gunnison Press-Review also reported this:
“It is somewhat singular that the engine on which Mr. Godfrey was killed is the same engine that went down into the Gunnison on the morning of 24th of May with Wm. Duncan, whose body was swept twenty-five miles down the raging stream before it was recovered.
The 107 was sent to Denver and rested for some time on a side track. After a time, one of the regular engines on what was called “The Death Run” through the Black Canyon went down, and word was sent to have the 107 brought over.
Engineer Tom Ryan and fireman Noah North were put in charge of taking the 107 on the night run. Ryan, usually boisterous and affable, inspected the machine in somber silence. North looked like a man going to his own funeral.
The night was clear and the rail was true. The 107 was taking curves with grace, easy and smooth. It wasn’t the time of year when rocks fell freely from the tall walls above, but for some reason a large one fell, striking the 107 and shooting the engine into the rushing water of the Gunnison.
The roadmaster, Hickey, found the engineer on a rock downstream.
“Tom, are yez hurted? I say, Tom, spake to me. Tom, tell me, are yez hurted?” Hickey said.
“Hurted I now,” Ryan exclaimed, “why the devil should I be hurted?”
For several days they worked to raise the 107 from the icy waters. When they finally lifted it, North’s body floated to the surface. It was taken back to Salida to be buried.
The 107 was not rebuilt for some time, and when it did return to the tracks it was put on light use only.
In an inquiry later to the Baldwin company in Philadelphia, it was learned that the 109 was completed on a Thursday and the 107 on a Friday.
It came to be an unwritten rule that a new locomotive was never again taken out on the Denver and Rio Grande on a Friday.
Sources: Gunnison Press-Review, Oct. 20, 1883; The Express Messenger, by Cy Warman.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.