For each election season I don my turban, look into my crystal ball and predict the outcome. Between COVID-19 and the election I, like most, am mentally exhausted. The fourth of November can’t get here soon enough.
Emotions have run high during this election season. Our current president has been a polarizing figure. You either run hot in support of him or cold. There is no middle ground. Last Sunday the Montrose Daily Press ran a story and photo spread about election signs.
A reader called and emailed in to several of us to say we published four more Trump signs than Biden signs. If we didn’t run four Biden signs in the Tuesday edition, she would cancel her subscription. We didn’t and she did. There was no agenda on our part. We’re in Trump country, therefore there are more large displays of signs for Trump and the Republicans than Biden and the Democrats. Hopefully she cools down and comes back.
As far as predictions go, the crystal ball doesn’t even have to be plugged in to predict Trump will take Montrose County, but Biden will win the state. Although the national pundits have it as a foregone conclusion Biden will win the national election, there is still a path for Trump to win, and it’s not a stretch.
Stop talking about Biden winning Texas; it’s not happening. Trump needs to win Arizona, which will be difficult; Florida, which he will; North Carolina, which he will; Michigan, which he will; Iowa, which he will; and Pennsylvania, which will be difficult. I’m predicting Trump pulls out Pennsylvania but not Arizona, which adds up to a close Biden victory but also means that Trump could flip a midwestern state and a southeastern state and still win. Maybe I should take the cowards way out and say it’s too close to call.
In the Senate race, when your own party has moved on – in other words, throwing more cash behind other Senate races around the country than the one here – it’s hard to hold out hope for Cory Gardner. Hickenlooper wins this one.
In the US House District 3 race it will be a close one. Diane Mitsch-Bush has held a one-point lead over Lauren Boebert throughout the general election in the polls. But my crystal ball doesn’t know what a poll is and can see the district is majority red. Boebert goes to Washington without her pistol on her hip and ready for a showdown, as she promised, with Pelosi and AOC. It’s not going to happen – the showdown that is — Boebert will be too busy trying to learn the ins and outs of her new position.
Colorado House District 58 Marc Catlin will easily defeat Democrat Seth Cagin. Another safe bet is Catlin will continue his fight for Western Slope water rights. He will also continue to have mild concussions beating his head against the wall fighting the Democratic stronghold at the State Capitol.
Just to pad my stats, I’m predicting victories for County Commissioners Roger Rash and Keith Caddy. I know they’re both unopposed, but layups count toward shooting percentages in basketball, too.
Now for a few state measure predictions:
Amendment B (Gallagher Amendment appeal): Those in support of this amendment have inundated us with advertising to convince us that by not repealing Gallagher, it will continue to burden small businesses. They’re right. This amendment passes.
Amendment 76 (must be a US Citizen to vote): No brainer. It passes.
Proposition EE (tax increase on cigarettes, nicotine liquids for vaping and chew): Vice taxes are always easy to predict. It passes.
Prop 113 (National Popular Vote): There’s a lot of emotion on this one, but that spec of blue on the Front Range on the voter’s map will not allow this one to pass. It fails.
Prop 114 (reintroduction of gray wolves): I don’t think it will even be close. Wolves are psychologically scary. It fails.
Prop 115 (prohibiting abortions after 22 weeks): Morally it should pass, but that darn blue spec on the Front Range won’t allow it. It fails.
Prop 116 (reducing state income tax): Nobody likes income tax. It passes.
Prop 117 (Voter approval to create new enterprises that is greater than $100 million within the first five years): It’s confusing but they had the voters at voter approval. It passes.
Prop 118 (family leave state fund): Another form of a state tax for individuals and businesses. It fails miserably. As it should.
Now remember these aren’t endorsements. It’s much too late in the game for that nonsense. At last check, Montrose County voters have a 63.5% ballot return rate. These are mere predictions, mostly made from feel and conversations with friends and family.
Dennis Anderson is group publisher for Wick Communications, Alaska and Colorado. He can be reached via email at dennis.anderson@frontiersman.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.