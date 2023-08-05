In 1879, Henry Learned, wrote to the Colorado Chieftain, Pueblo's newspaper, and offered to send a history of his early days in Colorado, from 1860.

It's unclear as to whether or not he ever sent that piece to the Chieftain. He did, however, make the same offer to the Kansas Historical Society, and sent it a lengthy, hand-written 43-page letter. One segment focused on Learned's time spent in the San Juans.



Tags