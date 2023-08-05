In 1879, Henry Learned, wrote to the Colorado Chieftain, Pueblo's newspaper, and offered to send a history of his early days in Colorado, from 1860.
It's unclear as to whether or not he ever sent that piece to the Chieftain. He did, however, make the same offer to the Kansas Historical Society, and sent it a lengthy, hand-written 43-page letter. One segment focused on Learned's time spent in the San Juans.
Learned had left his wife at home in Kansas, and along with his son embarked on exploring the west, and in the winter of 1860 set out with a party of 16 to find gold. Learned never intended to stay in Colorado long, as he related to the KHS:
“In 1859 I went to Colorado at the time of the Pikes Peak excitement, went back home that winter, went out again the next spring with my son, still had my wife and home in Kansas and have now, and ever hope to have while life lasts.”
Learned promised the readers of the Chieftain a full account of the Baker Expedition. And in his letter to the KHS, Learned mentioned Baker, but only briefly.
So, let's pick up where Learned left off, and explore Baker and his expedition.
Charles Baker was a restless, adventurous, impecunious man who was always in search of something new. “He entertained extravagant theories about riches” of the San Juan country, and managed to get financing for an expedition from S. B. Kellogg and F. R. Rice, two successful miners in the Lake City area.
He formed an outfit of six men and set out in July 1860 to explore the San Juan river drainage. Baker sent reports to Kellogg, telling him that he had found diggings that paid twenty-five cents to the pan. Kellogg, on a return trip from Denver that fall, brought with him anywhere from 100 to 300 men, depending on the source, to help augment Baker's efforts.
The party traveled via Colorado City and Pueblo, and crossed the Sangre de Cristo pass. It was there they were met with poor weather and difficult travel. It took them 14 days to cross the Sangre de Cristo range. They were scattered, eating their oxen for food and burning their wagon boxes for heat.
It was April 1 when they finally reached Cascade creek, a feeder of the Animas river, about 25 miles south of Silverton (known then as Baker Park).
Learned, too, was in a prospecting party, and described the region as hostile. “In the winter of 1860, a party of prospectors were going into New Mexico, we joined them, finally we went on an exploring expedition in the San Juan regions, twas a wild country then and many tribes of wild Indians to contend with...”
Like the Baker Expedition, Learned's efforts were not successful.
“We searched all over the gulches where Silverton, Howardsville, Eureka, and Animas Forks are now, as well as other parts of that unknown country. In 1861 there was hundreds coming in to search for placer mines. None were found to pay. Plenty of silver mines but of no use to us.”
Frustrated, the search was expanded.
“Men passed back and forth constantly,” recalled the Rocky Mountain News, “between the camp at Cascade creek and Baker's park. Kellogg, Baker and Rice explored the country east, north and west, passing over the high mountains to the head waters of the Gunnison, Uncompahgre and San Miguel rivers, prospecting all their head tributaries and gulches, but they were searching only for gulch or placer gold diggings and knew nothing about leads.”
Baker was blamed for the lack of success. Animas City was abandoned, and strife with native tribes escalated. Baker left Colorado and fled to his native Virginia, where he entered the confederate army and served during the war.
Baker wasn't finished with Colorado, however, and in the summer of 1868, with several other men, “wandered through the mountains of Gunnison, Animas, San Juan and La Plata rivers, prospecting.”
Their numbers dwindled until there was only Baker, a man named White and another man. They reached the Colorado river and were harassed by Indians. “On the river's bank where they had clambered down to the water there was a quantity of drift wood, and from this they constructed a raft upon which they intended to risk their lives and float downstream,” wrote the Rocky Mountain News.
The three men were ready to climb on the raft when a volley of arrows was fired down upon them. Baker fell, crying to the others, “Boys, I'm killed, look out for yourselves.”
White and the other man jumped on the raft and set themselves adrift.
“Soon they were plunging over the falls and shooting through the boiling rapids. White tied himself to the raft and urged his companion to do the same, but he would not and eventually was swept off and drowned.”
Days later, White was found, alive, strapped to the raft in southwestern Utah.
“And such was the end of Baker,” the News reported, “who has been credited with much but accomplished almost nothing; who has been blamed for much – was threatened with shooting and hanging for leading men on fools' errands – but who really never deceived anybody intentionally.”
Sources: Manuscript, by Henry Learned, Kansas Historical Society, copy in Ouray County Historical Society archives; Rocky Mountain News, November 11, 1877; Colorado Chieftain, November 23, 1879.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.