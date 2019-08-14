Good morning, Montrose!
No conspiracies — well, except by those three guys over on The Grassy Knoll — were involved in today’s notes.
••••••
Butter Side Up……Come Sunday (Aug. 18), guitarist Trace Bundy is in concert at the Montrose Pavilion. The music will be good, it’s a fund-raiser for a good cause and the artist is an interesting story. After earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering at the University of Colorado/Boulder, and after a stint of teaching at the university, Bundy’s music bookings became so prevalent he decided to become a full-time musician. (tracebundy.com) The concert is free, 3 to 5 p.m. It’s part of an effort by the Libraries of Montrose County Foundation to enrich a permanent book fund and education materials for the four county libraries and bookmobile……Caffeinated recollections……While sipping on a “Cup of Joe” last week at the Coffee Trader near Montrose High School, the Notebook was reminded of the calendar. Montrose High School drummers were practicing within easy earshot of the patio. It recalled high school football games and mascots. So, I asked Diane Buford of Bonham, Texas, who was sitting nearby: what was your high school mascot? Of course, she knew the answer right off. These are things you never forget — the Fighting Purple Warriors……The Notebook has always admired the mascot of Itasca, Texas, a town of 1,500 people, the Wampus Cats. Don’t know what a Wampus Cat is, and don’t want to find out, either. Sure sounds like a mean sucker……Dept. of incidental info……The term, “Cup of Joe,” has its beginnings with a newspaper publisher, Josephus Daniels. In 1894, Daniels, (1862-1948) a strident and pious teetotaler, bought the Raleigh (NC) News and Observer. In 1913, he was appointed Secretary of the Navy by President Woodrow Wilson. While touring Navy ships, Daniels was appalled by the volumes of alcohol and the drunkenness of sailors and officers. He therefore decreed no alcohol on the ships and that the “strongest drink available” would be a cup of coffee. Among the officers and men, coffee later became known as a “Cup of Joe.”
••••••
Nobody asked me, but……At the core of every police officer, every police chief, in every police department, observed over the course of publishing community daily newspapers for 38 years in four distinctly different markets, is the sworn oath. Sure, there’s training. Or an attraction to a law enforcement career which possibly comes from childhood or school, or another family member. It’s not the pay. There’s the steady climb upward from recruit to rookie to patrol to leadership and so forth. Likely there’s a modest pension, if the officer doesn’t flame out from too much pressure or overtime, a stressed-out marriage or too many missed milestones with children. There’s risk of injury or worse. We as a community know this well, noting a grim anniversary of late. But consider the oath. Sworn. In front of family, peers, the community. Typically, with a ceremony. To protect and serve. Us. The Montrose Police Department needs a vote of support come November. Now it’s our turn.
••••••
Incidentally……There’s two more town hall meetings about the proposed sales tax referendum to add more patrol officers, more detectives, more civilian support staff, full-time school protection, crime intel and analysis, traffic and park safety; plus, expansion and renovation of local police facilities. Those who attend these public meetings can expect a short video, a PowerPoint presentation by Chief Blaine Hall, and a question-and-answer session.
• Tuesday, Aug. 20: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Montrose Pavilion.
• Wednesday, Aug. 21: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. The Forum/ inside the CASA building, 147 N. Townsend.
••••••
Congratulations!.......Every time The Notebook runs into Nancy Fishering, the day is a little bit brighter. Was reading in the MDP how she is the 2019 “Woman of the Year” and was honored last Friday night. Mover-and-shaker, she is. Years ago, 2001, Nancy was one of the leaders of a Montrose/Olathe coalition that resulted in a $23 million bond referendum. Voters said OK to new and renovated local schools. Every school was affected in some way, on time and under budget — and this was after two earlier failed initiatives. (Much credit, too, to Dr. George Voorhis, the superintendent at the time, and many other volunteers.) Later, Nancy served two terms on the school board……A first ever……The Chipeta Art Show will be Saturday (Aug. 17) and will feature the art of Susan Kienholz and LuAnne Tyrrell. Ms. Kienholz works in original watercolors and oils and has art in the permanent collections in the Western Colorado Center for the Arts in Grand Junction and inside the La Posada Hotel in Winslow, Arizona. (It’s about a two-minute-plus walk from the “Standing on the Corner in Winslow, Arizona” statue. Thank you, Jackson Browne, Glenn Frey.) Ms. Tyrrell’s photography, mixed media and digital art is found in homes and in and around Montrose. The show will also include a tour of the new native plant garden which is across the street in Ute Indian Park. The tours will be led by Mary Mentz and Barbara Hodge. The show is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include a meet-and-greet with the artists.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.
