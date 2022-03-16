Good afternoon, Montrose.
Happy Saint Patrick’s Day.
••••••
Power On, Ready Kilowatt……Tim Vigil is the new chief operations officer at Delta-Montrose Electrical Association, assuming his responsibilities Jan. 17. Vigil will be charged with the safety, operations and engineering divisions of DMEA. The change of address was local because Vigil was senior vice president and Colorado River Storage Project manager for Western Area Power Administration which is also headquartered in Montrose. He was a member of the WAPA’s executive team and was with WAPA for 20 years.
“The utility world isn’t terribly interesting,” deadpanned Vigil in his DMEA office last month. Except when it is. The utility biz is often a newsmaker.
• Consider those folks in Texas last year, some 4.5 million of them, who went without power for more than a week in February because of utility infrastructure failure. Some 246 people died. Home heating bills were extraordinary, reaching into the thousands of dollars.
• Another example. The Delta County commissioners voted 2-1 March 2 to deny a permit to build a solar power project on Garnet Mesa. The commissioners cited loss of agricultural land (472 acres) and how the endeavor would change the character of Delta County. The Garnet Mesa Solar Project would have produced 194,000 hours of electricity annually. That’s enough for 18,000 homes.
Proponents of the project said the commissioners ignored the tax revenues of $13 million over the next 35 years and disregarded some 350 construction jobs. The vote also sends a signal that entrepreneurs and developers should look elsewhere.
Local utility power, noted Vigil, is one of those “hidden industries” which affects everyone. Particularly since Montrose County is in a development and building boom. “We’re part of the economic growth here. New industry and businesses are coming,” said Vigil. “More and more people are moving here and working from home. We provide social and economic support.”
At last week’s annual Montrose Economic Development Corporation membership meeting, state demographer Elizabeth Garner explained how utilities and access to high-speed broadband are one of the top five economic drivers for the Western Slope. The others being construction, the migration of retirees, tourism and agriculture.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Rural Electrification Administration (REA) in 1935 was the start of sweeping change in rural America. Few farms had electricity then because the power companies were concentrated in the cities and spreading power lines to the country and smaller cities were cost prohibitive.
DMEA began in 1938 and the lights first went on in Pea Green a year later with 250 members. Today, DMEA has almost 35,000 meters of customer usage and employs 119 people.
Vigil grew up in Florida, earned a BA in economics from Cal State-Northridge, served in the U.S. Navy with a stationing in Brunswick, Me. He and Stephanie Vigil have four children and live in Montrose.
“We’re (DMEA) from here, we live here, we work here,” said Vigil about DMEA’s humble start “Generation has to match demand and we’re living in an age of more demand.”
••••••
Recommended…….Not often the Notebook pay twice to re-see the same movie. But.
The film “Belfast” is just one of those movies. Better on the big screen, too. It’s a story of a tightly knit, ascendant Irish family stuck in a neighborhood they’ve always known. Friends and families live nearby and it’s 1969, “The Troubles,” which would blight Belfast and Northern Ireland for almost 40 years, were taking root. The sectarian violence a part of life and the family was wrestling with a hard choice of leaving Northern Ireland for new opportunities.
It’s showing these days in the comfy confines of the Fox Theater, downtown.
••••••
Play Ball!.......Major League Baseball is starting soon enough. Some trivia.
• Q: What two players won back-to-back Most Valuable Player Awards, but aren’t in the Hall of Fame?
• A: Roger Maris (1960, 1961; New York Yankees) and Dale Murphy (1982, 1983; Atlanta Braves).
••••••
The Malady May Linger, But the Thong Stays the Same……Some spring break news. The town council of Kure Beach, North Carolina, has banned thongs from public beaches. “We are trying to keep our town as close to Mayberry, but with a beach,” said the mayor, channeling the popular television show that starred Andy Griffith and was based loosely on his hometown of Mount Airy, North Carolina.
There was agreement about the council’s mandate, unlike the fights over pandemic masks.
“For some of the people who visit here,” said one citizen, “thongs would disappear in an ocean of flesh,” and town enforcement officers wouldn’t be able to distinguish between swimwear and no swimwear.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.