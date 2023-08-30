All across our state, people are suffering from substance use disorder, and the drugs that are out there are becoming more and more deadly. Too many of our friends, family members, and neighbors are slipping through the cracks, and we see it every day in our communities. In rural Colorado in particular, access to mental health and substance use care is sparse, and a disproportionate number of people living in rural and mountain communities struggle with substance use issues and can’t find any resources to heal.
Tragically, this crisis has been growing deadlier and deadlier. Between 2011 and 2021, Colorado’s drug overdose rate nearly doubled, and opioids are a major culprit. In 2021, there were 1,289 opioid overdose deaths in Colorado, which accounted for 68% of all drug overdose deaths in the state.
Policymakers, elected officials, and community leaders are well aware of this crisis, and are seeking solutions that can save lives. Last week, Colorado’s Opioid Abatement Council and Attorney General Phil Weiser held the second annual Opioid Abatement Conference in Montrose, where experts from across the state discussed best practices and innovative approaches to address the opioid crisis. As we consider what we can do to help Coloradans who are struggling with substance use, we need to look at every available option, and that includes cutting edge therapies using natural medicines like psilocybin mushrooms and ibogaine, a lesser-known psychedelic medicine that shows promise for treating opioid use disorder.
In 2022, voters approved the Natural Medicine Health Act (NMHA), which allows a regulated therapy system for adults 21 and older to use natural psychedelic medicines that show promise in treating serious mental health conditions. Rigorous medical research from institutions such as Johns Hopkins, UCLA, and NYU shows that natural psychedelic medicines have unique healing potential for mental health conditions that can be difficult to treat, including but not limited to depression, anxiety, and addiction.
Ibogaine in particular shows promise in treating opioid addiction, something for which there are very few effective treatment options. Ibogaine has the unique effect of eliminating opioid withdrawal syndrome and cravings after just one treatment for many people, which in combination with a supported psychedelic experience can open up a window of opportunity to make lasting behavioral changes. The potential of a new, more effective treatment option for those at risk of opioid overdose recently led Kentucky’s Opioid Abatement Council, with support from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, to explore allocating $42 million of their state’s opioid settlement funds to fund clinical trials for ibogaine-assisted therapy.
While more research needs to be done and protocols to mitigate cardiac risks will be key, studies conducted so far by leading medical institutions show promising signs. One study conducted by researchers at Johns Hopkins on the effectiveness of ibogaine as a treatment for chronic opioid use found that ibogaine eliminated or drastically reduced withdrawal symptoms for 80% of participants.
Recently, Johns Hopkins gave Colorado an Award of Excellence for effective and equitable use of opioid settlement funds. The institution specifically noted Colorado’s efforts to provide a detailed roadmap of evidence-based strategies that regions can use to address the opioid epidemic. But based on Johns Hopkins own research, there are still more strategies to explore. While our state has done great work so far to combat the opioid epidemic, this crisis continues to rip our communities apart. Colorado can do even more to be a leader in this space by considering cutting edge treatments and leaving no stone unturned when it comes to saving lives.
With each day that passes, more Coloradans lose their lives to the opioid crisis. It’s time to take a closer look at every possible solution to help those who are struggling with substance use before it’s too late.
Tasia Poinsatte is the Colorado director of the Healing Advocacy Fund (HAF), a non-profit that works to implement safe, high quality, and equitable psychedelic therapy and educates and supports leaders and communities in understanding the benefits of psychedelic therapy for mental health challenges including depression, anxiety and addiction.