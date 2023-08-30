Tasia Poinsatte

All across our state, people are suffering from substance use disorder, and the drugs that are out there are becoming more and more deadly. Too many of our friends, family members, and neighbors are slipping through the cracks, and we see it every day in our communities. In rural Colorado in particular, access to mental health and substance use care is sparse, and a disproportionate number of people living in rural and mountain communities struggle with substance use issues and can’t find any resources to heal. 

Tragically, this crisis has been growing deadlier and deadlier. Between 2011 and 2021, Colorado’s drug overdose rate nearly doubled, and opioids are a major culprit. In 2021, there were 1,289 opioid overdose deaths in Colorado, which accounted for 68% of all drug overdose deaths in the state. 



