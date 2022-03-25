Tourism spending on the way up while tax revenues start to dip
The City of Ouray just advertised for a Tourism and Destination Marketing Director, and the pay is eye-popping.
The annual salary, not counting benefits, will be between $87,000-$102,000.
The city hauls in hundreds of thousands of dollars per year with its Lodging and Occupancy Tax, and it has been struggling with ways to spend its near $700,000 surplus.
That shouldn’t take long now.
The newly installed council from November’s election watched as the person hired to coordinate marketing, at a much lesser rate, resigned as soon election results were final.
That relationship wasn’t going to last anyway, as several of the new council members were openly critical of the relationship, and blamed the prior mayor and council for hiring him in the first place.
He did an egregious job, you see.
Never mind that every business in town broke sales records, even during COVID days, and continue to do so even though the marketing that you find has gone stale in recent months.
Stale or no, I’ve mentioned before that Ouray isn’t exactly a secret any longer.
As I’ve mentioned before, the state’s population is expected to balloon from 5.5 million to 8 million by year 2040. We already know that the majority of visitors come from Colorado, and that’s only going to naturally increase.
So, no this position is as much about enhancing the experience once visitors arrive as it is about attracting visitors.
By the way, the city administrator makes only 10% more than the top of the potential pay scale for this position. The admin makes $110,000 per year. The city administrator was given financial assistance for rent and up to $50,000 in loan assistance to purchase a house within the city limits. He since was granted an extension on housing assistance because housing prices have shot up and inventory is scarce. This may be why a housing requirement isn’t listed in the Tourism Marketing Director’s job description.
If you need another barometer on how the city views the importance of this job, know that it is searching for a human resources director, as well, and that job tops out at $78,717.
•••
Let’s check in on how that LOT revenue is going. December numbers aren’t in yet, at least not on the city’s web site, but 2021 surpassed 2020 easily without the last month — $675,661 vs. $511,234. With 87.5% of that dedicated to marketing efforts, the new tourism director should have plenty to play with, right?
Recent trends present caution.
Total rooms rented in October were down 21% from prior year, and total rooms rented in November were down 32%. To give you an idea, October room rentals hadn’t been that low since 2014.
Revenue in these months were down 10% and 13%, respectively. The Ouray Chalet was purchased and converted to employee housing, so approximately 30 rooms have been taken out of the mix.
No movement yet on reducing the number of short-term rentals in town, but that was definitely a stated goal of some during the November election.
•••
Yours truly is headed toward a knee replacement in late May. The hoops you have to jump through, even with a bad knee, to get it all paid for is quite the labyrinth. First, the general doc had to refer me to an orthopedic surgeon, who then had to first send me to physical therapy. In the meantime, I had to see my cardiologist to be sure my heart won’t explode or something while getting my new knee.
Of course, the cardiologist wants to perform a stress test which, you guessed it, has to be run by my insurance company first for approval.
Guaranteed, when all this is over I’ll be jumping for joy – that is, after my insurance-approved physical therapy is over.
•••
Speaking of healthcare costs, here’s one for you. My cardiologist performed an EKG on me back in December. I promptly received a bill for over $200, which I thought was odd since I have good insurance.
But, without question, I paid it.
I got to thinking about it this week, and called my insurance company. Sure enough, my cardiologist office hadn’t submitted the EKG to my insurance company.
I called the cardiologist.
They are associated with a large health care firm, and the woman at the other end of the 1-800-number told me that even though the procedure was a $400+ one, they only charged me half because they thought I didn’t have insurance.
So, just to clarify, they can charge half that amount, but when given the opportunity to fleece the insurance company, they don’t miss.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com