The latest French protests have been extra spicy, thanks to a special ingredient: trash. Massive piles of overflowing garbage strewn about the streets of Paris have conveniently served as tinder as between 1 and 3.5 million French citizens take to the streets to denounce the latest power play by French President Emmanuel Macron's government.

Trash collectors were among the first to walk off the job when the strike movement began at the beginning of March. It wasn't long until tourists and locals were struck right up the nose by the value that these oft-invisible workers represent.



