In the summer of 2018, while I was still living in Alaska, I was afforded the opportunity to go salmon fishing with Walter "Robby" Robinson. Robinson led the Spotlight team at the Boston Globe when they broke the story about the priest sexual abuse scandal in 2001. For the next year they would write over 600 stories on the subject and more after that. I asked him if his team would have been able to have the same focus on one subject with the advent of social media and smartphones. The short answer is no. Too many media outlets would have been all over it. The next breaking story would put it to the back burner. Our news content availability is overwhelming these days.
I was on Twitter more often back then as well. I followed — and still do — journalists from a variety of sources like The New York Times, Washington Post, National Review and others. One issue that bothered me was the fact that the journalist who covered Trump would also say disparaging things about him on their personal Twitter account. I asked Robinson how these journalists don’t see that it would be hard to trust their reporting if they loathe the man. He agreed.
I could tell by his facial expression that social media was an outside force invading his profession, of which he had been a part for decades. Clicks on websites driving pageviews and impressions seemingly taking over for good investigative journalism that take time and resources that in his day newsrooms had. Now not so much. It’s all about the stats and not the substance it seems.
When President Trump’s Twitter account was shut down temporarily — then permanently — last week, the social media debate moved to the question of whether Twitter has the right to do so? Is this taking away Trump’s First Amendment rights? The debate actually landed on my page among friends after I posted a story announcing what happened. Friends who support the president said this was a clear violation of said rights. I responded that it wasn’t. Twitter is not the government; it’s their platform, and as dangerous as it is, the First Amendment isn’t the issue. Come on, Dennis! As a person who works in the newspaper industry, you shouldn’t be defending this, they wrote.
The point I was trying to make was that they were making the wrong argument. The danger is that the mega social media platforms are deciding who and who cannot have a voice on their platforms. While I understand that those who truly incite violence against others should be monitored and barred as necessary but it seems that making the connection between Trump’s tweets and the insurrection that took place Jan. 6 makes Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey the judge and jury on what we can see on his platform.
Trump’s tweets since the election concerning election fraud, the rally that day on the 6th combined with speeches at the rally are concerning and likely contributed to the horrible event that day. Trump’s tweets over the course of his presidency put Twitter more on defense than offense and then ultimately they took their ball and went home. I would contend that it would be better to allow Trump and his followers to be in the open, to tweet their grievances in the light rather than meet in dark.
On Fox News Media Buzz this past Sunday former Trump campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley claimed that the president cannot condemn the riots that day because big tech companies have banned him. He has no platform. Something tells me he could hold a press conference announced two hours in advance and the whole world would watch.
How got so dependent on big tech to facilitate our communication with our elected officials is beyond me. While in Alaska, Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan would call the local media whenever they were back in town and sit for over an hour and discuss what was going on in D.C. Here in Colorado we rely on press releases and social media. Emails and phone calls are ignored, leaving our representatives to control their own message.
I’m back on Twitter following Rep. Boebert and Sen. Hickenlooper. Boebert has followed Trump’s lead on Twitter. Constant antagonistic tweets toward the opposition which will receive thousands of replies mostly negative toward her. Hickenlooper has tweeted twice since being elected. Those same journalists I followed a few years ago are still using Twitter as their platform to be talking heads while still reporting on those they hold in contempt.
In an interview on the New York Times podcast “The Daily,” Dorsey stated that the discourse in this country wasn’t caused by Twitter, it was always there on the internet. But it seems he contradicted himself between the interview in August to his company’s actions as of late.
“It’s important that we continue to allow the space for people to express their past and their history in context,” he said, responding to the critique that Twitter, with its limited character count and incentives for pith, promotes intolerance.
“If we can’t express that, we can’t learn from it, and then we can’t really progress,” he said, “or improve as a culture, or as individuals either.”
When the reaction to a disruptive participant is to ban that person leaving Dorsey and his team with that kind of power in their hands or Amazon, Apple and Microsoft holds the power of what social media platforms, such as Parler, are or aren’t allowed on the information and discussion super highway then we’re treading into dangerous territory, whether it’s a First Amendment violation or not.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.