While Montrose County goes green and eases mask restrictions, Ouray County and its lock-step trio of left-minded commissioners decided to keep the county in check and extend the mask mandate through May 8.
If you’re trying to figure out how two counties, side by side, interwoven with commerce and medical care, can come to two very different conclusions using the same metrics, you’re not alone.
To give you an idea of the wide swinging range of metrics in the color-coded pandemic levels put forth by the state, the second-to-highest level is “red,” the lowest level is “green.”
Level Red is when the seven-day incidence level is 501+ COVID-19 cases per 100,000.
Level Green is when that measurement is not greater than 35 cases per 100,000.
Level Red is when the percent testing positive is greater than 10%.
Level Green is when those testing positive is no greater than 5%.
The last measurement has to do with what many of you may recall was the initial impetus of all these lockdowns to begin with: the fear of not having enough hospital capacity for COVID patients.
Level Red is prescribed when regional or state hospitals are constrained and capacity is near or at limits of staffing and equipment.
Level Green is prescribed when there is sufficient hospital bed capacity.
And that last one is the kicker in the approaches by the two counties.
Montrose Memorial Hospital is a regional hospital. Ouray County doesn’t have a hospital and neither does San Miguel County.
If the capacity at Montrose Memorial Hospital is in the green, it’s green for all of us.
Montrose County obviously feels secure in its ability to handle COVID-19 cases, and is following the state and the science. Face coverings are only required now in limited settings, but not in most retail businesses.
Ouray County, however, in following its own brand of science, decided to keep the clamps on. The Ouray County Public Health Agency defined the extension of mask-wearing to include “Public Spaces,” which means “waiting to enter, entering or within any indoor public space – such as restaurants and shops.”
Not heeding to this mask order can lead to a $5,000 fine and 18 months imprisonment for a retail owner.
So, in the world of the Ouray County commissioners, Montrose County can go off half-cocked and open up its county, but by goodness, we’re going to stay in masks.
Except for one thing: there is no real dividing line between Montrose County and Ouray County.
The old joke here is, if you want to see your neighbors in Ouray County, go shopping at City Market in Montrose.
And therein lies the lack of rationale that is not found in any of the Ouray County press releases regarding its extension of the mask mandate.
Masks, as you recall, are not designed to protect you. They are designed to protect those around you.
If you’ve been in City Market in the past few weeks, you know that many those shoppers around you don’t wear masks. In fact, I spotted a Ouray County EMS volunteer and his wife in City Market just a few weeks ago not wearing their masks, probably because they’d had their shots and were flaunting.
But now there’s no more flaunting in Montrose. The masks are off, and here we all come to shop and co-mingle and be among our maskless brethren, wearing our very masks that we’re told aren’t designed to protect us.
So, while the state says we can open up, and Montrose County has opened up, and we in Ouray County are Montrose County to a large extent, the Ouray County BOCC has decided, with no benchmarks given for the end goal, to keep the masks on.
• • • • • • • •
The weather is warming, and the rivers are still in pre-runoff stages. I can’t wait to get out on the Gunnison River and socially distance myself from trout. I’ve had my shots, so now it’s just a matter of convincing the trout that it’s safe to come out of the water.
• • • • • • • •
I’ve received quite a few emails from readers who have appreciated my recent columns — and some from those who don’t.
That’s OK, though, because the love I receive for writing a weekly column isn’t like a Ouray County BOCC vote — it’s never unanimous.
I’ll repeat one letter here, from reader Mary who commented on last week’s column about my parents’ unending love for each other:
“Alan, when I get the chance, I do so enjoy reading the articles you submit to the Montrose Daily Press. This one was great … for the treasure you have in the honor and remembrance of your dad and mom’s deep caring for each other. A good example to others. So many families never get to the depth of that kind of faith, love and devotion. Thank you for sharing this.”
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
