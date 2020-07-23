We are saved.
Hemp may not have lived up to our dreams, but I have a new crop that will take its place.
Cymbopogon is the miracle plant that Burger King, one of the dozens of franchised burger builders in the marketplace, has bet the farm on.
Cymbopogon translated into regular talk is lemongrass. Ironically, one of its nicknames is barbed wire grass, which, if you have ever handled lemongrass, you know it by the nasty cuts that you suffer with it. The name does tie in nicely with BK’s pseudo heroic effort to save the planet from animals penned by the sharp wire.
Cymbopogon grows like a leek or spring onion. As layers are added to the bulb, each of the new layers becomes a part of the stalk. The bulb is edible. Those of us who fancy ourselves fancy cooks use lemongrass for the intense citric flavor. The southeast Asians, who first cultivated it, have long claimed that it also has medicinal properties.
If you search lemongrass, on the net, one of the first entries that comes up is WebMD, the popular self-diagnosis website, which lists lemongrass as having alleged efficacy in providing relief from a long list of ailments.
According to the website: “Lemongrass might (emphasis added) help prevent the growth of some bacteria and yeast. Lemongrass also contains substances that are thought to relieve pain and swelling, reduce fever, improve levels of sugar and cholesterol in the blood, stimulate the uterus and menstrual flow, and have antioxidant properties.”
Wow, talk about your miracle plants. CBD oil folks, eat your hearts out. If we all climb on board, we can plant lemongrass, make a billion dollars an acre and save Mother Earth all in the same move. And we don’t have to worry about THC.
Burger King and a group of “top” scientists, who were given an outcome for which to determine a cause, have come up with the notion that supplemental feeding of lemongrass to cattle will reduce their methane emissions — read that “flatulence and belches.”
Apparently, their premise is based on the thought that it might prevent bacteria growth, which could tie into the reduction of gas production. The BK team claims that adding 100 CCs of lemongrass to any cow’s feeding regimen will reduce their production of methane and bring climate change to a crawl.
Here are the real numbers. A cow normally eats 40-50 pounds (640-800 ounces) of food each day and 100 CCs of lemongrass weighs about 2 ounces. That is about 0.0025% of the food consumed. Yet, the lemongrass, which is nutritionally pretty much pure fiber, is supposed to significantly reduce the gas production in the complex digestive system of a 1,000-pound ungulate. I’ll bet you cattle drovers can’t wait to jump on board.
The folks who invented the Whopper have outdone themselves. First, the scientists who were retained for the project don’t even agree to the premise, and secondly, one of the only two studies done on the matter hasn’t been published or peer reviewed.
The WebMD doctors end up saying that there is insufficient data to back up claims that lemongrass is able to stop dandruff, lower cholesterol, lessen the effects of diabetes or another dozen or so maladies. There is no mention of cow or even human farts.
But never mind that science isn’t science. BK has launched a massive virtue signaling campaign — if they are forced to sell our nasty beef through their burgertoriums, they will justify it somehow, no matter how silly they look doing it.
To sell their idea, they hired themselves a “cowpoke” to tell us about it. And they spent, I am going to guess, based on considerable experience, between $2 million and $3 million, shooting a commercial that is as silly as it is untruthful.
The “cowpoke” is Mason Ramsey, who yodels on YouTube for a living. He is dressed in white, carries a prop guitar and he sings. He seems like a nice young man. He is 12. If I were him, however, I would be embarrassed. He will probably end up in therapy, in a room next to Greta, by the time he is 18, and it will not be his fault. The producers ought to be charged with child abuse.
The thrust of the singing and dancing by Ramsey and a chorus line of PBS and Disney channel wannabes is that cow farts and belches are killing our planet. But the cowpoke and the BK team are going to reduce that gas expulsion and whack global warming by adding lemongrass to the cattle feed.
However, as you might expect, their numbers are wrong, telling us that cows release five times the amount of methane that they really emit. US cows are only responsible for 3% of methane released into the world’s atmosphere. The premise is absurd and I am going to go out on a limb here and say that they are failing with their fake meat investment (Impossible Burger) and are now looking for a way to cover their butts and to keep selling real meat, guilt free.
But a lot of people still hate bovine creatures and the people who raise them, considering both of them to be the scourge of the planet. The pretzel they have twisted is preposterous.
The best part of the TV spot is the opening scene that has poor, young Ramsey coming out of the back end of a cow. And, we all know what really comes from that region of a steer.
