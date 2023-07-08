So much harm would result from the Uinta Basin Railway, but there’s still a chance to block its construction, and it’s not a stretch to say that lives could depend on doing so.

The proposed short railway in northeastern Utah — connecting the state’s largest oil field to the national rail network — would allow a massive increase in production of waxy crude oil from the Uinta Basin. That’s bad enough, considering that these fossil fuels would contribute to climate change at a time when the world should be doing everything possible to curb greenhouse gas emissions. 



