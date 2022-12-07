OPINION: Ukraine — The boxer?

I want to believe that Ukrainians in time will push the Russians out of their country. We have a prime example of a nation that did just that back in the 1980s, Afghanistan. I see Ukraine being able to do the same.

But, fighting in this manner, going “toe to toe” with Russia, may not be the best approach. A guerrilla-war approach — “hit but do not get hit” — worked for Afghanistan after nearly ten years of Soviet occupation.



