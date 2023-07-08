Every morning on my drive to work, I pass over Dallas Creek, my barometer for fly fishing. If the creek is turbid or muddy, it's a good guess that all area streams and rivers are roiling, as well.

If Dallas Creek is clear, then the San Miguel, Lake Fork of the Gunnison, Dolores, and even the three forks of the Cimarron river are fishable. None are clear this summer, however.



