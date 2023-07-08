Every morning on my drive to work, I pass over Dallas Creek, my barometer for fly fishing. If the creek is turbid or muddy, it's a good guess that all area streams and rivers are roiling, as well.
If Dallas Creek is clear, then the San Miguel, Lake Fork of the Gunnison, Dolores, and even the three forks of the Cimarron river are fishable. None are clear this summer, however.
Not yet.
So, as my fly fishing gear ages in a corner of my basement, I think of the quote from baseball hall of famer Rogers Hornsby, when asked what he did during the off-season when there was no baseball. “People ask me what I do in winter when there's no baseball. I'll tell you what I do. I stare out the window and wait for spring.”
My days aren't nearly as forlorn as that, but I do watch the river flows and look in on my fishing gear from time to time.
And in that vein, here are two excerpts from the 1880s regarding my favorite pursuit, fly fishing. Yes, back in those days, when tossing dynamite into a stream to raise dinner wasn't that uncommon, some were using gentler methods of fishing.
Rocky Mountain News, June 3, 1888:
“Fly fishing is many times more enjoyable than that of bait, and requires a great deal more science and skill. When the bait fisherman wants to take a day's outing, he devotes half of the previous day to splashing around some little stream in quest of his favorite chubs, and when these are secured he is so cumbered with seine and buckets that his is tired before reaching his destination.
Often his minnows will die during the night and then he has to do it all over again. Then there is the lugging of the bucket all day, the care required to keep the minnows alive, and the fish to carry, if he is fortunate enough to get them.
It is altogether different with the fly-caster. His rod is a light, willowy affair and his bait is contained in a little book that will easily fit in his pocket. This is where he has one great advantage over the bait-caster. He is free to give his whole time to casting, having no minnows to look after, and can tramp around all day without wearing himself out by carrying heavy burdens.
But the chief point in favor of fly-fishing is the greater degree of enjoyment it affords. With each cast made there is an expectant feeling – a vague sort of hope that something will happen – and it is this feeling that forms three-fifths of the pleasures of fishing, as it does in nearly all other classes of enjoyment.
The fly-caster lets his flies fall lightly here and there in likely places, perhaps twenty times while the bait-caster is putting on a minnow and making a single throw. It takes a cool head and skillful handling of the light tackle to bring the fish to the landing net.”
Ah, fly fishing in this great state is for everyone, even women! as was demonstrated by an article in the News in 1899:
“The art of fly fishing is one that can be so easily followed in Colorado that it is strange there are not more indulging in this healthful enjoyment. For young ladies it seems to be particularly well adapted, as the work is pleasant and not to laborious.
Weak nerves and pallid complexions are cured by the mountain air, by the rustle and purl of the mountain brook, and by the catching of the speckled trout.
There is the glimmer of the peaceful mountain lake and the clear sky above. Nothing like the open air.”
There is no division of the sexes when it comes to fly fishing. The only real distinction required is the right conditions. As Hornsby once said about success in baseball, “The first rule of baseball is to get a good ball to hit.”
And the first rule of fly fishing is to have good water in which to fish.
Sources: Rocky Mountain News, June 3, 1888 and December 20, 1889.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.