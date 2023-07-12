Good day, Montrose.
Butter Side Up……If you’d like to memorialize a family or friend who served in the military, consider buying a brick paver at the Montrose Veterans Memorial in Cerise Park. Cost is $125 per brick. A groundbreaking for the new park will be forthcoming. The City of Montrose donated the land on which the memorial park will be constructed and dedicated.
There has always been support and tribute hereabouts to servicemen and servicewomen. For five days, May 14-18, 2009, the Vietnam Moving Wall came to Cerise Park. It was estimated that more than 17,000 people (MDP, Oct. 17, 2009) came by the exhibit, including local school classes. It was the Wall’s only stop in Colorado that year. It was coordinated through the Montrose Community Foundation. The Wall was open 24 hours a day with local veterans standing watch at night. The new park, coincidentally, will be sited pretty much on the same land the Wall was exhibited all those years ago. The cascading Austrian pines that were planted after the exhibit left was a donation by Matt and Marci Miles.
The new park will honor the veterans of WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, and the War on Terror. The Montrose Veterans Memorial Coalition began to coalesce in 2021 with Marine Mike Trickey making the necessary contacts for land to site the memorial. He began fundraising to finance it. Trickey was the longtime director of the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans/Warrior Resource Center on east Main. During his younger days, Trickey was an aircraft mechanic in the Marines, later working in education. The organization earned 501 c 3 status almost a year ago.
The president of the nonprofit is Col. Les K. Williams (USMC, Ret.) Williams had more than 30 years of service, with time spent as a fixed wing and helicopter aviator who flew combat missions in Vietnam for 13 months. He is also a retired police commander who has lived in Montrose nine years. A board advisor who was involved from the beginning of this project is Randy Havens, who was the founding president of Timberline Bank. He’s a Navy veteran whose service included a tour in Vietnam and aboard the USS Sterett. J. Bob Brueske is a Vietnam veteran and is the board chairman; Troy Meyer, an Army vet, is the operations manager. Other leadership includes Annie Lindsey, treasurer, Dave Vergamini, American Legion liaison, and Kellie Green, who manages the group’s social media. To know more, go to the nonprofit’s website: montrosevmc.us.
Dept. of Incidental Info…….Before his company became a global media empire – Fox News, Sky TV, the Wall Street Journal, New York Post, News of the World – before he became a fictional character of a most-watched streaming TV series (‘Succession’) – and before he was on the losing end of a $787 million defamation case — Rupert Murdoch started small in Texas. Fifty years ago, he bought the San Antonio Express News, the number two paper to the Hearst-owned San Antonio Light. Soon after purchase, the Express News went from a stodgy and gray conservative local paper into the screaming world of tabloid-ness. One story, headlined, “Uncle Tortures Tot with Hot Fork,” was page one fodder shortly thereafter. (The story was about child care and no one was harmed.)
After he bought the NYPost in 1976 for $30 million, Murdoch was invited to speak at the hoity-toity Union Club in New York, a club that dates to 1836 and had members named Roosevelt and Churchill. Murdoch made a speech, espousing the virtues of the Post and how upscale advertisers like Macy’s, Bergdorf’s and Sak’s Fifth Avenue should jump on board with advertising.
“Rupert,” a Lord and Taylor executive sniffed, “your readers are our shoplifters.”
Whatever, man…...Dead & Company, featuring the last few members of the longtime music group the Grateful Dead, played Folsom Field in Boulder last week. This is their farewell tour. They’ll close it out next week in San Francisco. (Drummer Mickey Hart is 80, guitarist Bob Weir, 75.)
Too, the fan base, aka “Dead Heads,” have been showing their age in concert conversations. To wit:
• “Apologies if I appear glassy-eyed. I just dropped tabs of antacid.”
• “I hear there’s a bad batch of sauvignon blanc floating around, so be careful.”
• “I’ve a nitrous balloon with your name on it in my Navigator.”
• What do Dead Heads say when they run out of marijuana? “This music sucks.”