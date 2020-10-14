Good afternoon, Montrose.
Butter Side Up……The Montrose Veterans Park will one day be a reality, a place to recognize and honor veterans. Initial plans and discussions for its construction and landscaping are being held.
It’ll be in Cerise Park, alongside the walking trail, next to the soccer fields and adjacent to the forthcoming amphitheater. The Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans is the primary sponsor behind the endeavor. The City of Montrose is donating a generous piece of visible real estate.
The WHAFV was organized in 2011 to provide support and assistance for veterans in one location on east Main. More than 2,000 veterans, and 900 spouses of veterans, from Montrose and surrounding counties, have used the services which include help with VA benefits, employment, mental health counseling. It also seeks housing for homeless vets. Mike Trickey, retired Marine, is the agency’s executive director.
One feature of the MVP will be those Austrian pine trees that were donated by Matt and Marci Miles of Montrose as a permanent reminder of how the Moving Wall came through Montrose in May 2007. Randy Havens, then the president of Timberline Bank and a Vietnam veteran, was instrumental in getting the Moving Wall to Cerise Park which had newly opened. Havens is a part of the effort to build the MVP.
Incidentally, the WHAFV will have its sixth annual Freedom Festival Golf Tournament Saturday at The Bridges. Last year, the friendly, four-person team scramble had almost 80 golfers with proceeds going to support the agency, a 501c3 non-profit. Deadline is tomorrow at midnight. Details: WHAFV.org, or 970-765-2210. The event will also include an auction, featuring an autographed fiddle from the late, great musician, Charlie Daniels.
Knows His Way Around a Pot……The Notebook tried out Dave Frank’s recipe (MDP, Sept. 23), making a pot of pork green chile. His recipe is poignantly piquant, fersure. The only change was adding two cups of Olathe Sweet sweet corn to the pot.
Frank was a longtime chef at the Camp Robber. Nowadays, he’s stirring a stew of reasonableness on the city council.
Everything’s Better When It’s Fried……In a lot of states, this is state fair time. Or used to be, before the ‘Rona arrived. Most state fairs have been cancelled out of regard for public health. State fairs usually mean, too, once-a-year state fair food and the competitive cooking of everything deep fried.
A longtime friend is a mover-and-shaker at the North Carolina State Fair (pronounced: “state fire.”) She’s been involved with 24 state expositions in Raleigh. Over there in North Carolina, they deep-fry Girl Scout cookies and sell a grilled cheese sandwich wrapped in bacon. Most famous is the Krispy Kreme burger. That’s a burger, cheese and optional bacon (optional?) between two Krispy Kreme doughnuts. A side dish would be Koolickles — pickles soaked in pickle brine and Kool Aid flavors and then, of course, deep fried.
The Holy Grail of deep fried is from deep in the heart of Texas and served on a stick — the corny dog. Not just any ole corn dog, but Fletcher’s Corny Dogs.
The Fletcher Brothers, Neil and Carl, were wrapping up a showbiz career in vaudeville theater when they happened upon a Dallas baker whose hot dogs, baked in corn meal, were a delight. They discovered that by putting them on a stick, they were suddenly mobile. This was 1938. The Fletcher brothers, after years of experimentation, first introduced their corny dogs at the Texas State Fair in 1942; 15 cents each. Over the next 12 years, the Fletchers tweaked the recipe until it was just right. Water temperature for the hot dogs and application of the batter are essential, but no other trade secrets have been revealed. The company is now in its third generation of family ownership. While there’s no state fair in Dallas this year, Fletcher’s corny dogs are available from the Big Tex state fair drive thru, or from 187 Golden Chick restaurants in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana until Oct. 25.
The Fletcher Brothers made 61 attempts to nail down the recipe, for taste and stick-to-the-stick stickiness before prevailing. What if they had given up?
Other noteworthy risk-taking and tales of persistence come to mind.
• What if Alexander Fleming (1881-1955) had said: “Ugh! Ick! That’s moldy!” Well, we wouldn’t have penicillin.
• Alexander Duglere (1805-1883) was a well-known French chef who fooled around with recipes. He often failed and may have said: “Darn. Another pancake. What’s the use?” He stuck with it and became known as the Duke of Souffle.
• What if early-day American newspaper publishers, say Thomas Paine or Benjamin Franklin, had said: “Ohmygosh! That letter writer is right. I am a moron.” Why, we wouldn’t have all those pushy, know-it-all opinion writers of today.
Fried pickles. Hey, it’s a vegetable.
Winning Headline
“Butt Ready for Some Action”
— Loveland (Colo.) Reporter-Herald, over story about Denver Broncos tight end, Jake Butt.
