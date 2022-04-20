There’s an old saying: “Just because you’re loud, it doesn’t make you right.”
The vocal minority that believe Dominion voting machines are vulnerable to or have been compromised fit this saying perfectly.
At the March 16 Montrose Board of County Commissioners meeting, a group of citizens used their right to speak to the on the subject of election integrity. The goal was to have the commissioners break the county’s contract with Dominion. That then led to a work session on April 12.
But their perception of the facts is skewed, riddled with misinformation. Thankfully the Montrose County commissioners are using logic and following the law. They will not defund Dominion, unlike Rio Blanco County. The commissioners there have left the Clerk and Recorder Boots Campbell to fend for herself. Undeterred by the commissioners’ decision to remove the $13,800 Dominion fee from the budget, Campbell has stated she will find a way to pay the fees, according to the Rio Blanco Times.
In Delta County, Clerk and Recorder Terri Stephenson has stood by her election team, who also use Dominion with full confidence. In Montrose County, Tressa Guynes has gone above and beyond to prove the accuracy of the 2020 election.
It’s not good enough for some who have fallen for the conspiracy rhetoric.
Tina Peters, Mesa County’s clerk and recorder, has been cited by the vocal minority as having proven the lack of Dominion’s integrity. She’s done no such thing. She’s neither a hero or a martyr. All she’s done is sown the seeds of doubt in those who want to believe what they want to believe, facts be damned.
What’s really at stake here in Colorado is the ability to elect reasonable people who have true conservative values in mind when it comes to legislation. As long as conspiracy theorists like Tina Peters and Ron Hanks take up space on election ballots, they will distract from the real goal of having a Republican majority in at least one body at the state level — a voice for the majority of rural Colorado will never be had. The majority of the Republican state delegates have fallen on the wrong sword, if they keep perpetuating the lie that the 2020 election was stolen. The Democrats will simply sit back with their arms folded as if to say, “See, I told you they were nuts.”
I’ve grown tired of the same comments out of the conspiracy theorists in Montrose.
“We think Tressa’s great and oversees a fair election, but … ” But nothing. Either you support Tressa and her team or you don’t. And throwing her or Stephenson or Campbell aside because of some unproven thought in your head is a slap in their faces.
I often talk about elections with various groups of people and haven’t met one yet who believes there is fraud in our local elections. Then I ask, “why don’t you speak up?” The answer is always the same: it’s not worth losing friendships or receiving abuse over. I understand but respectfully disagree. It’s not worth being silent only to see the vocal minority get their way, as is the case in Rio Blanco County.