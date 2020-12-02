In the Wednesday, Nov. 25 issue of the DCI and in today’s Montrose Daily Press, we published Delta High School student Travis Cantonwine’s op-ed refuting my column concerning the movement to decolonize the Delta County School District, an organization founded by Marisa Edmondson and Jordan Evans.
You can search deltacountyindependent.com to get the back story including a list of demands given to the Delta County School Board, which I find unnecessary.
I’m very pleased that Cantonwine had the courage to state his opinion on the matter and my previous column. He’s a talented writer and based on his column he brings passion to the subject. While Cantonwine and I should be able to debate the merits of the decolonizing movement, he has already dismissed me.
Why? Because he notes that from the photo that accompanies my columns I am a white man. So when I say I have not witnessed racism in the DCSD it’s because I am white and male. He left out the older age part of my disqualification.
But he’s not the only one who recently has dismissed me from being qualified to discuss racism. I received an email from one reader who stated I don’t know what I am talking about because I come with white privilege. That’s a whole other column.
Then there was the handwritten letter from a reader who scolded me for mentioning in another column that (U.S. Representative-elect) Lauren Boebert had to make a decision when in high school to complete her education or drop out and raise a child. Because I dared bring that up about Boebert’s history, the letter writer labeled me a bigot and said if Boebert was black I would have celebrated her decision. I have no opinion one way or the other about Boebert’s decision; it’s just a fact of her past.
Bigotry, discrimination or racism is not limited to the color of one’s skin. And to say that I haven’t faced or witnessed these things is short-sighted. So is forcing someone to qualify themselves to join the conversation. But here we are.
I am the son of a German immigrant. My mother married my father in Germany, a country of which she was a citizen until the day she died. She carried a green card just like anyone else who legally came to the United States. I, along with three of my four siblings, was born in Germany.
Growing up as these facts were discovered I became the receiving end of some unwanted ridicule. I endured being called a Nazi, a kraut, Hitler’s son, Hitler’s grandson, and most hurtful, a Jew-killer. Most of these insults were hurled my way during my youth, some extended into adulthood. Some were in jest while others were out of pure hatred. I know the sting of persecution merely because of my heritage. I spared my mother of these incidents because I knew she had her own hurdles to clear.
I could fill pages with discrimination that I have received or witnessed. Discrimination also can come via guilt by association. For example, after my basic training and AIT in the Army, I was sent to a small artillery base in Germany outside of the town of Herzogenaurach. As an 18-year-old kid in January of 1982, Herzo base would be my home for the next 18 months.
I was assigned a room in the barracks with two black men. Herbie T. was from Moss Point, Miss., and Carlyle was from Pittsburgh. Herbie was smooth and well liked on base while Carlyle was brash and pulled no punches when he interacted with others.
A couple of weeks into my new room assignment I was invited to hang out with three white guys in their room. Herbie warned me that these were dudes with bad intentions and to be careful.
Walking into their room was like walking into a bad movie scene. A large Confederate flag was hanging on the wall, the lighting was dim and Black Sabbath blasted in the background. A bottle of Jack Daniels was being passed around between the three guys. I was invited to partake, but passed. It was too eerie.
That night I was warned about associating with my roommates or any others who were of a different skin color. If I did then there would be repercussions. I didn’t heed the warnings and there were consequences both physically and mentally. This would last for the next few months until two of the three were caught in a murder plot of a Black medic who was also gay.
We were on a training exercise when one of the two men came to the medic and said there was a terrible accident at the motor pool. The medic was being driven to the scene in a jeep at a high rate of speed when the other of the two men appeared from the back seat where they were hidden under blankets. When the medic realized he wasn’t being taken to the motor pool for his medical skills he jumped from the jeep and hid in the forest. The next morning when it was discovered the medic wasn’t in formation, our unit went to search for him. He was found slightly wounded and severely shaken by the experience.
Then a grave dug by the two white men with a backhoe was discovered in the motorpool. They were arrested and the rest of mine and others’ experience on Herzo base became a lot more peaceful.
Lastly, I have three good reasons why I would want the DCSD to be free of discrimination. That is my three grandchildren who currently attend. Adrianna Zavala is a freshman at DHS, Jordyn Zavala is a seventh-grader at DMS and Hailey Lopez is a fight-grader at Lincoln Elementary. While they are not biologically mine, they are mine nonetheless. I love them as deeply as a person can.
I don’t label them as people of color nor do I want them to think of themselves as such. Although I want them to be very proud of their heritage; I also want them to live in a world where color isn’t an obstacle or a card for advancement. My desire is for them to be successful however they define success for themselves based on their goals and their willingness to work hard to achieve said goals. I want them to be upstanding members of our community and someday hopefully raising their own wonderful children. I’m very proud of the people they are and it brings me great joy to watch them grow. DCSD is a big part of that growth.
We will never move forward in the battle against discrimination if we exclude anyone from the conversation or disqualify them because they are white, Hispanic or any other background. This is really an excellent coaching moment for Cantonwine and others who make presumptions about an opinion based on the color of one’s skin. Together through meaningful dialog we can make this world a better place for future generations.
