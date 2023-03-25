No one wanted to deal with James Gordon in West Denver in 1860, that is, until his drunken binge turned into murder. Then, most everyone wanted him.
Gordon was 23 years old, and had come from Iowa during the rush to the Rockies of 1859 in search of gold in the Cherry Creek area. He became co-owner of the Cibola Hall in West Denver, an establishment that was used for all sorts of meeting and dancing events.
For several weeks, in mid-summer of 1860, however, Gordon was making a name for himself due to his excessive drinking. He “has deported himself like a madman,” was the description of his weeks-long binge.
One night, “in a house of ill-fame, he shot James O'Neil, the barkeeper, during a drunken row.” He struck O'Neil with four shots in the hip and leg, breaking his leg in two places. O'Neil survived, and Gordon was left alone as “the quiet and reputable citizens generally (felt) but little interest in the affair, on account of the locality where it occurred.”
Left alone, and continuing his drinking, Gordon found himself in the Louisiana Saloon, on Blake street, five days later. While drinking at the bar, he decided to urge a “quiet and inoffensive man by the name of John Gantz,” who had come to Denver from Leavenworth, Kansas.
According to the Rocky Mountain News, things went bad in a hurry:
“Gantz was sitting on a keg in the corner. Gordon asked him up to drink. Gantz thanked him and declined. This proceeding was repeated two or three times when Gordon seized Gantz and pulled him up to the counter, then taking him by the hair of the head, placed his pistol to Gantz' head and blew his brains out.”
A few accounts said Gordon had Gantz in a headlock and squeezed the trigger four times, and only until the fifth time did a bullet discharge. His gun was mostly empty because he was shooting at a stray dog before entering the Louisiana Saloon.
Gantz was dead instantly, and Gordon fled in the night. The next morning, a mass meeting was convened at the corner of Blake and G streets, and parties were formed from five to twelve men and sent out along the main thoroughfares in pursuit of the murderer.
The party sent down the Platte road stopped at the farm of Gordon's father, but were told the assailant had fled on horse in the early morning hours. The party continued along the river road in search of any trace.
Eight miles out they spotted three men upon mules near the shore of the Platte. The posse approached thinking they may have seen Gordon. In a strange twist of fate, the three fled toward the stream in anxious haste, which caused the posse to put spurs to their horses. Two of the men jumped in the river. One managed to swim the current and fled from the other side. The other drowned in the current. A third, Samuel Dunn, stayed and allowed the posse to come upon him. The posse took Dunn and the three mules back to Denver, where Dunn made a statement about how he had hooked up with the other two, all three unfortunate prospectors on their way back to the states. Dunn had no horse or mule, so the other two set out and some time later brought him one.
“We had stopped to rest our mules,” Dunn said in his statement, “when we saw men coming toward us. We thought they were after us, and the only way we had to get off was to swim the river.”
The search continued, and late that night another party found Gordon 25 miles south of Denver in the company of several other men. The posse sent a messenger to Denver to get reinforcements, and over forty men were sent on horseback and wagons. They arrived too late, as Gordon had mounted a swift horse and dashed by the posse, swinging his revolver around his head, shouting, “Shoot you d—d scoundrels.”
Shots were fired, but he managed to make a break for it. Three of the posse immediately mounted horses and followed. At Box Elder Creek, some twelve miles into the pursuit, the men caught up with Gordon, hitting his horse with a gunshot. Gordon dismounted and ran into the woods, losing the men.
Weeks passed, and the pursuit was taken up by Sheriff Middaugh, of Arapahoe County, Kansas Territory in the “gold region.” Middaugh, a former wagon maker from Pennsylvania, who came to Denver in 1859, was searching for a lead, any lead, when in early August a letter from the fugitive to friends in Denver fell into the sheriff's hands. It revealed that Gordon was in eastern Kansas.
Meanwhile, a report came in that Gordon was spotted at Bent's Fort, on his way to Santa Fe, and expressed that he'd “blow his own brains out rather than he be captured alive.”
Still, Middaugh, following his best lead, rushed by stagecoach across the vast prairie, reaching the eastern portions of Kansas, and enlisted assistance from other lawmen to track down Gordon.
Next week: Part two: Capture, a Kansas mob and the return to Colorado.
Sources: The Western Mountaineer, July 26 and August 9, 1860; Rocky Mountain News, January 6, 1878; “Vigilantes,” Colorado Magazine, 1964, by Calvin W. Gower.
