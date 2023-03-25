No one wanted to deal with James Gordon in West Denver in 1860, that is, until his drunken binge turned into murder. Then, most everyone wanted him.

Gordon was 23 years old, and had come from Iowa during the rush to the Rockies of 1859 in search of gold in the Cherry Creek area. He became co-owner of the Cibola Hall in West Denver, an establishment that was used for all sorts of meeting and dancing events.



Tags