The past three weeks have detailed the murder of John Gantz at the hands of James Gordon, the pursuit of Gordon from Denver across the plains. After fleeing to Kansas to avoid capture for murder in Denver, and escaping a mob that tried to hang him twice in Leavenworth, James Gordon was brought back to Denver to face trial for murdering John Gantz in the Louisiana Saloon, in west Denver, in 1860.
Arapahoe County Sheriff William Middaugh captured, wrangled from a mob and delivered Gordon from across the vast ocean of the prairie to face his crime, in front of a court that was neither established or settled in law.
Sheriff Middaugh arrived in Denver around 2 a.m. with Gordon in irons. The next morning, a hand-bill was circulated throughout the city, calling for a mass meeting at Bradford's corner. Soon, several hundred were assembled. The sheriff gave a recap of his journey across the plains, the capture of Gordon and their return to Denver.
The crowd, at the conclusion of his statement, gave three cheers in honor of the sheriff, and Gordon was turned over to Sheriff Kehler. The crowd dispersed, only to gather in the afternoon in a grove to the rear of the Express Company's stables to commence the trial.
A. C. Hunt, Gen. Larimer and Col. William Person were appointed judges to preside over the trial. Judge Bennett and James Coleman were appointed prosecutors, and judges Sherman, Wagoner and McLure, along with H. R. Hunt, Weld and Moore were appointed for the defense.
Twenty-four were chosen for the jury pool from the gathered crowd, and each side was given the ability to strike six, leaving a 12-man jury.
Judge Bennett, amid deafening yells of protest, demanded time to gather evidence for the prosecution, and the trial was moved to the next morning.
“A spirit of turbulence was aroused in the people,” the Rocky Mountain News reported, “and for a few minutes it seemed that there was a determination to decide by a vote of the people.”
Gordon, however, was removed from the crowd and secured for overnight safety by the sheriff, his posse and a supplementary guard of German Turners and some twenty citizen guards. Still, an attempt was made to break Gordon out of jail.
“We learn from some of those on the ground,” the News wrote, “that a well arranged attempt was made at one time for his rescue. A large party of his friends were around, and horses were provided, and nearby to enable him to make his escape. One of the German guards had already been disarmed, and there was every prospect of an immediate attempt to overpower the guard, and bear Gordon away, when an opportune reinforcement of citizens arrived and put a stop to further trouble, and the remainder of the night passed off quietly.”
It took a while to round up witnesses the next day, but by 2 p.m. the jury was sworn in, witnesses were assembled and the trial began.
Godfrey Kuster was the first witness called by the prosecution. He told the court and crowd that he was passing the Louisiana Saloon that night and saw Gordon attack Gantz, knocking him down, kicking and beating him. While holding Gantz down, Gordon drew his revolver, according to Kuster, and snapped it four times, the fifth attempt firing a bullet through Gantz' head, as he dropped dead.
John Crowly was called next. He testified that he first saw Gordon earlier that evening in the Denver Hall, where he threatened to shoot “Big Phil.” Crowly said he didn't stick around and went to the Louisiana Saloon. While there, he heard four gunshots outside and Gordon and friends headed his way, so he left and took refuge under a nearby bridge.
He heard Gordon call for liquor, and got upset that water wasn't served with the bottles. He took a bottle and hurled it among the bottles in the bar, creating a large crash. Gordon and his friends, then, made Gantz drink with them, but Gantz slipped away outside. Gordon followed, grabbed him by the hair and dragged him back into the saloon and beat him. Holding Gantz by the hair, and with a pistol to Gantz' head, Gordon “snapped it four times and at the fifth attempt the pistol went off and killed Gantz,” Crowly said.
More and more witnesses were called: John Atwater, who heard Gantz plead “Oh, for God sake, don't kill me;” Isaac Dunkleburg, Charles Robison, C. Nuckolls, George Hightower, S. Bronson, and many others testified against Gordon.
Still, several other witnesses came to Gordon's defense, including W. H. Clark, who said he had known Gordon from their time living in Iowa, and that Gordon had a good reputation and was known for his good character. He thought Gordon must not have known what he was doing, and attributed his violent act to injuries sustained from head injury, having been thrown from a horse a year prior.
The defense, under severe protest, managed to get the court to continue until the next morning, promising to supply a witness that would testify to Gordon being insane. That next morning, however, the witness did not appear and the presentation of evidence was closed.
Gordon was permitted to make a statement, and offered nothing new, though he claimed that after he left the Denver Hall he didn't recall a thing until being awakened the next morning by friends, who told him to get out of town. He pleaded with the court not to sentence him to death, but rather give him the opportunity to show that he could live a good life.
The jury was absent but a few minutes before returning a verdict of guilty. A motion was made by Gordon's counsel for a delay of ten days prior to sentencing being meted out, and the question was referred to the people, whom by the hundreds were assembled, and as a whole protested to the delay. When six days was then proffered, and accepted by unanimous voice, with no dissent, from the crowd, the court passed sentence that the prisoner was to be hanged until dead, on Saturday, October 5, between the hours of 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Next week: Part five – A public hanging, and the killing of Sheriff Middaugh.
Sources: The Western Mountaineer, October 4, 1860; The Rocky Mountain News, September 28 and 29, October 1, 1860; “Vigilantes,” Colorado Magazine, 1964, by Calvin W. Gower.
