The past three weeks have detailed the murder of John Gantz at the hands of James Gordon, the pursuit of Gordon from Denver across the plains. After fleeing to Kansas to avoid capture for murder in Denver, and escaping a mob that tried to hang him twice in Leavenworth, James Gordon was brought back to Denver to face trial for murdering John Gantz in the Louisiana Saloon, in west Denver, in 1860.

Arapahoe County Sheriff William Middaugh captured, wrangled from a mob and delivered Gordon from across the vast ocean of the prairie to face his crime, in front of a court that was neither established or settled in law.



