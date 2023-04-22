Indulge me first, please. A word of thanks to Ouray County EMS, who responded within minutes, and to Montrose Regional Health's emergency center and I.C.U. and cardiology team. I am grateful beyond words. Thanks to the love of my life, Angela, and thanks to God for His guiding hand in assisting all who care for those in need.
The past four weeks have chronicled the murder of John Gantz by James Gordon in west Denver in 1860. Gordon fled across the plains and was captured by Arapahoe County Sheriff William Middaugh in southeastern Kansas.
After prying Gordon from a German mob in Leavenworth, Kansas, set on retribution for one of their own – Gantz was German-born – and bringing Gordon back to stand trial in Denver, Gordon was convicted of murder in a vigilante trial and sentenced to death by hanging.
The usual practice in the western part of the Kansas Territory would have been to run Gordon directly from sentencing that day to the nearest tree. But Gordon was given six days to get his affairs in order, and the public hanging was scheduled for Saturday, October 5, between the hours of 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
“This truly unfortunate young man has seemed to fully realize for two or three days past that his hours were almost numbered,” wrote the Rocky Mountain News, during Gordon's six days awaiting his fate. “Although his spirits were still buoyant, almost hilarious at times, at others he has seemed much depressed.”
Fear hung over those who kept a watchful eye on Gordon that an attempt to break him out was in the works. He was moved from the office of A. C. Hunt & Co., to the third story of Gerrish & Co.'s fire-proof building. He was guarded at all times.
This precaution was taken to frustrate any attempt at rescue, and also to guard against incendiary attempts, which were somewhat feared.
Gordon didn't sleep much the night before the 6th, but fell asleep early in the morning, only to be awakened around 9 a.m. by the banging and building of the gallows. Two high posts were erected with a cross-beam, attached to a scaffold, with rope hanging from the beam.
By late afternoon, several thousand onlookers were assembled, along with mounted cavalry, citizen guards and a contingent from the Jefferson Rangers. Gordon was brought to the scene, riding in an open buggy, accompanied by Sheriff Middaugh.
The sheriff, Gordon, Rev. Dr. Rankin and a few others ascended the scaffold, and prayers were delivered. Gordon knelt while the throng of onlookers removed their hats to received God's words.
Gordon, sunken and downcast, called for his friend, Peter Doran, to come up, and the two exchanged a few silent words on private matters. Gordon then addressed the crowd:
“Gentlemen, you who have been my friends, and tried to reprieve me, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I thank the ladies and gentlemen who have visited me during my confinement, and been so kind towards me. I have said all I have to say. Mr. Middaugh, remember to fix the knot so that it will break my neck as soon as it possibly can. All I want is to have you remember me to my old friends and parents; don't forget that – remember me to those old friends. Oh! If some good friend here would shoot me, I would be happy; but it is all well; good bye; fix the rope so that it will break by neck the quickest possible; good bye. Oh! God have mercy.”
His cap was adjusted, and Gordon swung on the rope. The crowd stood quietly in solemn silence.
A week later, Sheriff Middaugh left the gold country to go back east for a while, perhaps to take rest from the whole ordeal.
Try as he would, the case never left him.
A few years later, in 1862, Sheriff Middaugh was in Julesburg, perhaps readying to board a train. He drove his wagon and team to Diamond Springs, some twenty miles from Julesburg and was set to spend the night with John Robinson and his wife, who kept a stage station there.
While Mrs. Robinson was preparing dinner, her husband came in and grabbed a shotgun, saying that no man was allowed to draw a pistol on him. A minute later she heard a blast, and rounded the corner in time to see Middaugh falling, pistol in hand.
He died instantly.
Decades later, Asa Middaugh, the sheriff's son, was interviewed and claimed that Robinson was a friend of, and sympathetic to, Gordon, and took the opportunity to avenge Gordon's hanging.
A few concluding notes: Sheriff Middaugh's wife was the daughter of Col. John Marvin, who was born in Massachusetts and took part in the Boston Tea Party. He was a captain in the Revolutionary War. One of Sheriff Middaugh and Mary's children, William Middaugh Jr., was a hardware merchant in Ouray in the early 1900s.
Sources: The Rocky Mountain News, October 6, 1860 and April 3, 1862; The Western Mountaineer, October 11, 1860; “Vigilantes,” Colorado Magazine, 1964, by Calvin W. Gower; Arapahoegov.com, “Sheriff Middaugh's Pursuit of Justice;” findagrave.com.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.