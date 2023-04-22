Indulge me first, please. A word of thanks to Ouray County EMS, who responded within minutes, and to Montrose Regional Health's emergency center and I.C.U. and cardiology team. I am grateful beyond words. Thanks to the love of my life, Angela, and thanks to God for His guiding hand in assisting all who care for those in need.

The past four weeks have chronicled the murder of John Gantz by James Gordon in west Denver in 1860. Gordon fled across the plains and was captured by Arapahoe County Sheriff William Middaugh in southeastern Kansas.



Tags