The past two weeks, this column covered the senseless murder of John Gantz at the hands of James Gordon in west Denver in 1860. Gordon, a 23-year old entrepreneur trying to cash in on the explosive growth in the new gold country of Colorado, had been on a weeks-long drinking binge.

Gantz, a German-born transplant from Leavenworth, Kansas, was an innocent victim in the Louisiana Saloon the night Gordon put a pistol to his head and blew his brains out over a disagreement about drinking.



