The past two weeks, this column covered the senseless murder of John Gantz at the hands of James Gordon in west Denver in 1860. Gordon, a 23-year old entrepreneur trying to cash in on the explosive growth in the new gold country of Colorado, had been on a weeks-long drinking binge.
Gantz, a German-born transplant from Leavenworth, Kansas, was an innocent victim in the Louisiana Saloon the night Gordon put a pistol to his head and blew his brains out over a disagreement about drinking.
Gordon fled along the Santa Fe Trail, and Arapahoe County Sheriff William Middaugh tracked him down in southeastern Kansas, then turned him over to the United States Judicial Court in Leavenworth, which had issued the warrant for Gordon's arrest.
On a technicality, Judge Petitt released Gordon, making the decision that there was no jurisdiction in which to try Gordon, since the location in which the murder occurred was in question. Gordon, held in jail so a mob of German-descent residents of Leavenworth wouldn't get to him, was being released to Sheriff Middaugh.
Gordon was brought from the cell, one of two 8x12 feet chambers in which nine wretches were each chained to one ring in the middle of the floor. Even given the conditions, Gordon was apprehensive about his release, not only at the prospect of going back to Denver with Middaugh to face trial, but also because he had heard the mob outside the jail calling for justice.
Around 8 p.m., after Gordon had spent nearly a week in jail, Middaugh came in and told Gordon that he needed to go with him to Denver. In a statement Gordon wrote later, he said, “I refused to go, telling them that I wanted to stay there until they could get a warrant to arrest me, from some other court, and I do believe yet that there are courts in the United States who had jurisdiction in my case, and I do believe that had I been tried by the laws of the United States, with the advantages of attorneys that everybody has in the States, that the result would have been different; but go I must, resistance was useless, and out I went into the hands of a Dutch mob.”
The mob, seeing Gordon outside of jail, charged and grabbed him. They were literally trying to rip him to pieces, dragging him to hang him. “The din, howl and confusion was now worse than pandemonium, the prisoner begging to be hung, killed, or anything to take him out of such agony,” Calvin Gower wrote. “By this time, every stitch of clothing was torn off of him, and he had nothing on his body but his clanking chains.”
Gordon was suspended by the neck twice with rope, but each time Middaugh and a few others fought the crowd and managed to cut him down. “What I suffered in that mob I cannot find language to tell,” Gordon recalled just weeks later, “but I feel that I had rather be hung ten times than to go through what I did that night.”
Gordon was rushed back to jail, beaten and unable to walk. The lawyer that had been assigned to him tried to get him out, but Gordon refused, thinking he was much safer in jail.
The Leavenworth Daily Times condemned the violence. “We do not sympathize with Gordon if he is guilty of the crime that is charged against him, but what we condemn is mob law; that violent wrenching of authority from the judicial tribunals and that wild and demoniac infliction of punishment by a rash and riotous crowd of men.”
A few days later, Sheriff Middaugh brought a physician to see Gordon, who declared Gordon well enough to travel back to Denver. “But I had no intention of ever going out of that cell alive,” Gordon wrote, “without I went by some legal authority, or went free.”
Sheriff Middaugh, however, then sent in a jailer, who entered the cell under the pretense of examining the bedding, and without warning latched Gordon's hands together.
“It was no use to make any resistance then,” Gordon recalled, “nor could I have made any if there had been for it was as much as I could do to walk. So after putting double irons on me, I was taken out, got in a coach, and started, accompanied by about twenty-five men, for about ten miles.”
The group stopped at Kinnekuk, Kansas where Middaugh and Gordon were to transfer to a coach, but seats were denied them, and they were compelled to camp for the night. The next morning the U. S. Marshal came out and took Gordon back to Leavenworth on the charge of stealing a horse on his way across the Santa Fe Trail. Gordon felt the charge was a ruse to collect a reward for his return to the mob, and he feared for his life.
Whatever the maneuver was, the charges couldn't be made to stick, and Sheriff Middaugh again was put in charge of Gordon the very next day. The sheriff, now, was running out of funds and couldn't secure enough seats upon the telegraphic coach express for himself, the prisoner and three other guards. “The sheriff found himself on a six day journey with sole responsibility for the prisoner,” Gower wrote.
A traveler who had been heading east along the trail wrote to the Rocky Mountain News that he had passed Middaugh and Gordon as they were on their way to Denver. “The impression here is that Gordon will never arrive at Denver,” the traveler wrote, “that he will either make his escape or be rescued, or perhaps commit suicide. Gordon appeared to be in good spirits – had been singing comic and sentimental songs while riding in the coach, and only feared that a mob from Leavenworth might overtake them, and inflict summary vengeance upon him.”
They arrived, however, in Denver on Sept. 28. The Rocky Mountain News noted that upon their arrival, “Mr. Middaugh bears evidence of his rough usage, and severe experience. He has not had a good night's sleep for fifteen days, and for seven days has not slept an hour at a time until this morning.”
It was a trip laced with irony for Sheriff Middaugh as he “had worked so diligently and sacrificed so much to protect Gordon in order that he could be brought back to Denver to face almost certain death,” Gower wrote.
Next week: Part four - A trial, witness testimony and sentencing.
