Last week's column detailed the brutal, senseless murder of John Gantz at the hands of James Gordon, 23, co-owner of the Cibola Hall, in west Denver in 1860.
Gordon, spurned in love, found himself in Denver for weeks, drowning his forlorn sorrows. “I tried sometimes to find something to divest my mind,” Gordon wrote, “but found nothing that appeared to ease my mind but whiskey.”
Drunk and angry, Gordon shot Gantz point-blank, and escaped capture south of Denver, chased into Kansas by Arapahoe County Sheriff William Middaugh.
Once in Leavenworth, Middaugh obtained a warrant from Judge Pettit, of the United States Judicial Court, and was granted a special commission as Deputy U.S. Marshal, and started west along the Arkansas route with the assistance of local Deputy Marshal Armstrong. Middaugh believed Gordon to be traveling toward him on that route, headed east along the Santa Fe Trail.
Once they hit the Santa Fe route, the two marshals met a train of forty wagons, just 5 miles in, traveling east from New Mexico. Middaugh's instincts were correct, Gordon had been on that wagon train, but left it earlier at Turkey Creek and started in a southern direction toward Fort Gibson, in Oklahoma, in the company of four men traveling in a wagon hitched to two mules and two horses.
In Coffee County, Middaugh found that Gordon struck out on his own, and in a southeastern direction. The two marshals obtained a new team and traced Gordon to Burlington, Kansas. Middaugh found that he was a day behind Gordon, and tracked him through the town of Leroy to the town of Iola.
“There he lost his trail partially,” the Western Mountaineer reported, “but recovered it by accidentally meeting a man who stated a person answering Gordon's description was in the town of Humboldt.”
Middaugh missed Gordon in Humboldt by half an hour, yet easily found Gordon a few miles out of town and captured him.
Gordon was secured in irons at the nearest blacksmith shop, surrendering without incident. He told Sheriff Middaugh that “he had not the slightest apprehension of pursuit, and that he had felt perfectly secure from the moment he had turned off the Santa Fe road.”
Within a week, traveling over one thousand miles, Middaugh had managed to track down the murderer. “The people of Denver can place the execution of the laws in the hands in no safer, abler or more energetic officer,” wrote the Leavenworth Dispatch.
Gordon was turned over to the United States Judicial Court in Leavenworth from which the warrant had been issued to Middaugh, who had been assured he could return to the western part of the Territory with his prisoner, only to find out that the court in Leavenworth intended to try him there.
Middaugh was not happy with the decision.
“He now feels greatly mortified at the violation of his promise, which will result in his being tried here, where the imperfections of the (Kansas) Territorial code of laws render a conviction by no means certain,” reported the Western Mountaineer.
The charge against Gordon was the murder of John Gantz in Arapahoe County, Kansas Territory. Judge Pettit, Chief Justice of the United States Judicial Court which covered eastern Kansas through all of Kansas Territory to the base of the Rocky Mountains, was leaning toward releasing Gordon from custody, however, on the basis that the offense, he contended, was committed in Montana County, not Arapahoe County.
Pettit, according to the Western Mountaineer, was in the wrong. The Kansas Legislature of 1858-9 had passed a law cutting up Arapahoe County, a large region which covered part of western Kansas to the Rocky Mountains, into five new counties.
The western Territory officials charged with setting up the five local county governments received so much push back from those near Denver that they instead took no action, and allowed the law to expire by its own limitations, nine months from the date it was enacted.
“Denver remains in Arapahoe County,” the Mountaineer wrote, “precisely as if (the law) had never been passed.”
Other factors were at play in Judge Pettit's decision to not surrender Gordon to the westernmost part of the Territory. There was sentiment in eastern Kansas that Gordon would not be treated fairly in Denver, that people out west were tired of the lawless nature of Denver, and it was generally felt that those in Denver had wanted the strongest message that could have been sent, which was to have executed Gordon in the street the day after the murder.
Another underlying factor in not handing Gordon over to Middaugh, was the fact that Gantz was from Leavenworth, and of German descent, and the German community in that town wanted to see him tried at home.
Judge Pettit gave both sides four weeks to bring witnesses to trial. Middaugh was given subpoena power, and made the long, arduous round trip to Denver to deliver seven witnesses to trial, one of whom was ironed.
Gordon, too, had sent for witnesses, including A. C. Ford, a man of questionable morals, largely suspected of being a ringleader in a horse thief gang, of which Gordon was suspected to be second-in-command. Ford started from Denver to Leavenworth, but was intercepted by a gang who didn't want anyone testifying on behalf of Gordon. “Rumors on the street (were) that he was summarily disposed of,” wrote the Rocky Mountain News.
Ford's disappearance was just what eastern Kansans needed as verification of the vigilante justice they thought was fermenting in the western part of the Territory. “The whole matter speaks for itself, and fully proves that the mountaineers will not stop at anything which will have the effect of depriving the unfortunate young man of a fair trial before the only legalized court having jurisdiction in the matter,” wrote the Daily Times in Leavenworth.
At the preliminary hearing in Leavenworth, Judge Pettit first sought to make a determination where exactly the crime had been committed, again bringing up the question of jurisdiction.
One witness testified that Gordon had been overheard moments after the murder saying he was glad to have killed the “Dutchman,” a slang term of the time used to describe those of German descent. This further enraged the German sector of Leavenworth.
Other witnesses testified that the murder had occurred in Arapahoe County. One witness, however, said the murder occurred in Montana County, which resurrected the confusion of territoriality. “Judge Pettit decided that the uncertainty was too great and that as a result there was really no legally constituted court which had jurisdiction in the Gordon case,” wrote Calvin Gower in Colorado magazine.
Gordon was given his release. But by this time a large, agitated mob, primarily of German descent, had gathered, determined to deliver justice. The mayor of Leavenworth, for Gordon's own protection, moved him to jail hoping that by the time the next stage left west, the mob would disperse. He also promised that Gordon would be turned over to Sheriff Middaugh and taken back to Denver for trial, hoping that would soothe the mob's thirst for vengeance.
After some time that day, authorities decided that it would be good show of faith to turn Gordon over to Middaugh with the crowd witnessing the exchange. The plan had the exact opposite effect.
When the gathered mob spotted Gordon outside the jail, “they rushed forward to seize him and a desperate battle ensued between the mob and authorities over possession of him,” wrote Gower.
Next week: Part three: Mob gets noose around Gordon's neck – twice!
