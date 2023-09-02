Vincent Atchity

For 70 years, Mental Health Colorado has prioritized the health and well-being of Coloradans across the lifespan by improving access to and quality of care, supports and services while fighting against policies that perpetuate disparities and increase the potential harms of substance use. Our state is in the midst of a serious health crisis and we have to respond in a timely manner to provide immediate relief to Coloradans who are suffering and need our support.

But in order to promote healthier minds across the lifespan for generations to come, we must shift and broaden our approach today to transform the health and well-being of our communities.



Tags