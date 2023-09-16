OPINION: We need conservative voices at the climate solution table

Discussion about climate change from conservative voices has been all over the map.  On one edge of the conversation, we have former President Donald Trump saying “I think global warming is a hoax. It’s a money-making industry, okay? It’s a hoax, a lot of it.” 

On the other end are legislators who think we need to stop arguing with the thermometer and face the reality: We are experiencing the economic impact of drought, crop loss, wildfire damage, more severe storms, and property loss to name a few. U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, told reporters he does believe in human-caused climate change and believes we should address it in a way “consistent with American values and American capitalism” using technology and innovation. The importance of preserving and stewarding the environment for future generations is comfortably at home within the conservative movement. This mindset is at the core of conservative family values. 