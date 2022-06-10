On the evening of Tuesday, May 24, a cable news channel hosted an elected official from Texas who was responding to the unspeakable horror of the mass shooting at Ross Elementary in Uvalde earlier that day.
As part of his remarks, the official commented that God would surely comfort those who had lost a child or loved one in that massacre. Then this man went on to say that he felt badly that there are those in our country who do not believe in God; they suffer doubly in crises like this because they have nowhere to turn for true consolation.
By the time I heard this, plenty of politicians had already gone public with their “thoughts and prayers.” Even Colorado District 3’s elected representative, someone who regularly and quite proudly sports a holstered gun, made a comment about our collective need to turn to God for solace.
As I reflect on these expressions, I can’t help but be challenged by public theologian and Director of the Yale Center for Faith and Culture at Yale University Miroslav Volf. He offers this observation: “There is something deeply hypocritical about praying for a problem you are unwilling to resolve.”
The God who many worship and serve is far more than a God who extends comfort and consolation. The God of the Judeo-Christian tradition is also a God of restorative justice and social transformation.
Theologically speaking, how could God be otherwise? For if God only comforted, only consoled, then God would also be cruel. Because this God would either have no desire or no capacity to reduce and even eliminate the causes of human suffering in our world. If God only comforted but did not act through us to respond to the sources of our sorrowing, then surely this would render God unworthy of our love and devotion.
Recently I preached from the 14th chapter of John’s gospel, lifting up Jesus’ parting words to his disciples.
“Do not let your hearts be troubled….I will not leave you orphaned.” Part of Jesus’ message in this particular chapter of John is so unexpected and shocking that most of us overlook it or explain it away. Addressing disciples from whom he would soon depart, Jesus insisted that they (and by extension, us) would go on to do greater things than Jesus himself accomplished —because the Spirit would be working in and through them (and us).
Surely the times now call us to return to Jesus’ bold declaration and claim his profound confidence in us. Our epidemic of gun violence clearly warrants more than prayers for the comfort of those whose lives have been touched by weapon-aided hatred, fear, and mental instability. This epidemic calls people of faith and goodwill to choose to be conduits for the holy and God-blessed transformations that lead to peace, safety, and all that attends these realities.
Yes, we must pray — and fervently. But together we must also act. We must press our elected officials to do more than go on television and Twitter with “thoughts and prayers” after each tragic, terrible mass shooting.
If we who are Christian or who are guided by Christian principles genuinely mean what we pray when we bow and say (as Jesus taught) “on earth as it is in heaven” then certainly the time has come for us to participate with God in being the ongoing fulfillment of this prayer. Otherwise, we run the risk of being the kind of people to whom Miroslav Volf is referring.
Karen Winkel is pastor of Community Spirit UCC.