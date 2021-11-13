Now as much as ever, we realize our readers rely on us for up-to-date information regarding the pandemic. And as we continue to bring you coverage, we realize the most important thing is accuracy.
Earlier this week you may have seen a story about COVID-19 rates in Montrose, and they’re bad. They’re every bit as bad as we’ve reported. In fact, they are as bad as they’ve ever been.
Our newsroom has had many talks about ongoing coverage over the past several weeks, and the coverage is here to stay. We feel it’s important you have all the information as soon as we do.
But earlier this week, we got something wrong, and when we make an error that big, we feel we should apologize.
In one of our stories covering the COVID rates in Montrose County, we incorrectly reported some outdated information regarding state recommendations. Despite the fact that numbers rise, the state is not asking for business closures, mask mandates, or many of the other precautions we saw in 2020, much earlier in the pandemic. That info was from April — old — and we didn’t catch that before we published the story. And I apologize for any undue panic that may have caused.
For now, businesses and buildings remain open, and we expect things will probably stay that way.
You may have seen this week that some businesses did experience closure, like Walmart, which cited need for cleaning protocols.
We’ve also seen over the last several weeks restaurants and other businesses temporarily close due to staffing issues as more people contract the virus.
The reality is that we could be much more careful in helping reduce the spread.
I talked with Leann Tobin at Montrose Regional Health earlier this week as the hospital fights an influx of COVID patients as well as a problem keeping a fully healthy, COVID-free staff. She said folks last year washed their hands more, wore masks more and generally took more precautions against the spread of the illness.
Several months later, we don’t see the same diligence, and that’s likely a significant contributor to the current state of the fight against the pandemic in Montrose.
Our newspaper on this page has already hammered home the importance of vaccinations. Vaccines are the easiest and most reliable way to fight against the coronavirus. If you’re still hesitant about getting vaccinated, talk about it with your doctor or another health care professional. They want to have open dialogues and hear your concerns
But, as a community, we should again be taking more serious measures. We should be washing our hands more. We should be wearing masks when we’re in close proximity to others. And we should avoid large gatherings where some may be unvaccinated.
If we don’t take measures now to lower the COVID rates in Montrose, we could see things get even worse before they get better.
Until we do that, like we should anytime there is any illness going around, we will continue to see some of our neighbors die from the virus, and we will continue to see commerce suffer.
As the state and local government declines to take public health measures to reduce spread, the duty is ours to ensure our community gets and stays healthy.
Justin Tubbs is the Montrose Daily Press managing editor.