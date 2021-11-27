Since the beginning of the pandemic, and even long before that, misinformation has run rampant.
The Montrose Daily Press has taken steps to give people in our community the facts regarding COVID-19 and more.
You may recall we launched NABUR, an online forum where readers can interact directly with each other and with journalists. That was just one step in many we’ve taken in trying to prevent the spread of false information.
One place where it’s been particularly difficult to police misinformation is here, on the opinion page, specifically in the form of letters to the editor.
Not all letters we receive are written in good faith, and some letters we receive would spread false information, whether or not that is the letter writer’s intent.
Some we receive link extremist political sites as sources of information as readers make their points regarding COVID-19. Some link other questionable sources. And some have misinformation that is easily debunked with a quick search of verified sources. Some don’t have misinformation, technically, but aim to spread fear.
For instance, one letter we received last week, cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System to discourage readers from receiving the vaccine.
The letter writer said there were more than 10,000 deaths associated with COVID-19 shots.
But it was wrong, and it didn’t provide context.
More than 390 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered up to Sept. 27. VAERS, to that point, reported that 0.0021% (about 21 out of 10,000) people had died after vaccination.
But, according to a Reuters fact-check, VAERS tracks those deaths regardless of whether the vaccine was the cause of death. And reported deaths are not evidence of a causal link, according to CDC guidance.
In other words, we don’t know exactly how many people have died as a result of receiving the vaccine, but we know the number is minuscule compared to the number of vaccinated and that deaths after the vaccine are rare. (Meanwhile, more than 775,000 Americans and more than 5.17 million people worldwide have died as a result of contracting COVID-19.)
Those are the types of letters we will decline to publish in our newspaper, especially moving forward.
Another letter we received recently addressed critical race theory (CRT), a hot-button issue for cable news talking heads that gets people fired up, whether they know what it is or not. The letter didn’t address CRT from a community perspective, and how could it? Our superintendent in recent months explained how CRT isn’t being taught in our local schools, anyway.
My thought: “Why drum this up when it doesn’t affect us?” I asked the letter writer to take that part out; I didn’t think it added much to his point. He took issue with my decision, but he accepted. We printed the letter with edits.
Don’t, however, mistake our decision to omit letters from the opinion page (or ask you to edit them) as censorship. We don’t have the power, or desire, to censor the public. Letter writers are free to publish their thoughts on social media, share those thoughts with their friends, or send their letters to another publication if we decline to publish them (there is probably at least one out there that would be glad to).
It’s our duty as a newspaper to make sure inaccurate information doesn’t make it to the public. We’re always going to do our best in that regard. And as conspiracy theories and fake news run rampant, it’s sometimes a tough pill to swallow when we deny someone our platform for their voice.
We welcome letters. We invite you to write to us, and if we take issue with your letter, we will let you know why we do.
But still, we would like to see more letters, especially letters that address issues that affect our community. We want to hear your thoughts, and we, usually, will publish them.
I look forward to hearing from you.