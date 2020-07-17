“Wear a mask! Wear a damn mask!”
Those were words straight from the mouth of Gov. Jared Polis last week. At the time, he didn’t really answer the question from the journalist who asked it, which was whether he would introduce a mask order.
But he answered that question Thursday when he did introduce a mandatory mask order. And according to the numbers, it’s the right move.
In Colorado — although our state isn’t handling things quite as poorly as others — the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is rising. As of Tuesday, we’d seen a 46% spike in the number of new cases, week over week. Locally, we saw 14 new cases in Montrose County’s last weekly update. That was after we had started to see the number of new cases plateau.
We’d asked county and city officials before about whether they’d consider a mask ordinance. They mostly agreed they didn’t want to head in that direction. Ouray County made masks mandatory in public spaces a couple weeks ago, and it’s looking like maybe that was the right move.
We don’t see as many tourists sticking around Montrose as, say, Telluride or Ouray. But Montrose is a hub, as we know. That means all the folks coming from hot spots like Texas or California put us at risk.
But the blame doesn’t sit solely with Texans and Californians. We should take our fair share of the blame, too. If you step into Walmart or City Market on a given day, not everyone is masked up. Sometimes it looks like more than half refuse to wear a mask.
Well, now you can’t refuse. Or, if you do, those grocery stores (or restaurants or banks or gas stations) can decide to kick you out. And, according to the governor, you can face trespassing charges if you decide not to leave. That means criminal charges for not wearing a mask. We had to know it would get to this point.
I’m not sure what it is about Americans and their refusal to put a mask over their faces. Public places have long kept out folks who decide they don’t need to wear a shirt or shoes. And the government has been telling us what to do since the government existed. If you want to drive a car, you have to have a license. If you want to fly on a plane, you have to go through airport security. If you want to take your dog to the park, you have to put a leash on him.
My question: Why is a mask order the great tipping point that infringes on your civil rights?
It’s a strange hill to die on, especially when scientists agree that masks help diminish the spread of the virus. And, if that’s not a good enough reason for you, here’s another one. The perceived infringement on our rights is not going to stop until this virus goes away.
•••
A couple changes to your opinion page. You may have noticed we’ve brought back some columnists we ran at one point and stopped. We also added “Writers on the Range,” a non-profit organization that writes op-eds solely about the West and issues in the West. If you have more feedback for the opinion page — or if you’d like to see someone specific on the opinion page — feel free to reach out to me with suggestions.
The next changes affect our letter writers. For fairness, we are now limiting letter writers to one letter every two weeks. (We will be sure to police this.) For those writing letters, we are increasing our word limit. We used to keep letters to 300, but now you can write up to 400 words. The reason for this change is that we’ve found it’s hard to make some points in just 300 words. Many like to write as many words as possible just because they can, but some people legitimately try to fit their point into 300 words when it’s difficult to do so.
With those changes, we will continue to enforce some unwritten policies. For instance: No back-and-forths. So if John Q. Public writes a letter and John Doe doesn’t like it, John Doe can write a letter rebutting John Q’s letter. But John Q would not be allowed to write again in rebuttal to John Doe’s letter. While this is a public forum, it’s not Facebook.
Lastly, we ask folks to respect others. If you don’t like someone’s opinion, attack their opinion instead of them. For one, people will take your criticism more seriously, and, secondly, it’s just not nice to be hateful to your neighbors.
Justin Tubbs is the Montrose Daily Press managing editor. He can be reached at justint@montrosepress.com or by phone at 970-252-7035.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.