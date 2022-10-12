OPINION: Weiser and Frisch have earned your vote

We are just one month away from the general election and potential voters must travel to the Denver Metro area to even know there is even an election happening! Most major party candidates on both sides seem to be taking their base, whatever that means anymore, for granted. It’s truly disappointing.
Specifically, we’ve witnessed this in the race for Colorado Attorney General. In my view, the Republican candidate for AG has made little to no effort to acknowledge that rural Colorado even exists.
Unlike others, I was not surprised when Former Speaker of the House Russ George and Former Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, both republicans, endorsed Phil Weiser for re-election as Attorney General.
AG Weiser has been to southwest Colorado more than any other Statewide elected official. Not only has he shown up, but he also listened. Phil works with all stakeholders to find solutions to the problems we face regardless of political party.
Showing up, listening, doing the job, and leaving politics out of it, is what I’m looking for in an elected leader and that is why Phil Weiser has earned my vote for reelection.
During my time serving in the State Legislature and as an American in general, I have witnessed firsthand the dangers associated with single-party rule. The result is almost always flawed public policy. That is fueled by partisan rhetoric that both parties use to further their own agendas rather than the agenda of the very people who elected them. It is maddening.
I remember not too long ago when voter registration in Colorado was about one-third GOP, one-third Dem, and one-third unaffiliated. Now, Republicans are at 25%, democrats are at 28% with both parties completely ignoring the unaffiliated voter, who now hold the near majority at 46%. I absolutely believe that these changes reflect the distaste, disgust, and disappointment voters have with what we see in our politics today.
Many folks have heard me say this before, but it bears repeating. In his final address to Congress, President George Washington warned of both the dangers of excessive partisanship as well as putting one’s own interests before the overall interest of the republic.
Sadly, we are at a time when it seems neither party nor their loudest voices have the highest interests of our nation at heart. The proof lies in candidates like AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) and Colorado’s own Lauren Boebert, who are the poster children for what President Washington feared.
Despite her baseless claims otherwise, Lauren Boebert is 39 to 0 in passing legislation and has consistently voted against legislation that would benefit the 3rd Congressional District. This isn’t my opinion; it is a matter of public record. Don’t believe it? Verify yourself; it is not difficult.
What’s more disconcerting is that she continues to lie to voters and claims credit for things she had absolutely nothing to do with. Bottom line, instead of working to represent the people in the 3rd CD, Lauren spends her time jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric that only divides this country further. It’s disgraceful and we should expect more from our United States representative.
I believe Adam Frisch is a good man. I have had the opportunity to visit with him and get to know him better over the last few months. I know him to be decent, honest, and persistent. He has demonstrated that he is more interested in representing the district than being a celebrity. That’s important.
Naturally, Adam and I differ on various policies and issues. However, I know that he is the type of person who will come to the table and have a conversation. That is what we should expect from our representative.
In my opinion, when it comes to the two choices on the ballot for CD3, the better choice is Adam Frisch. Let’s elect someone who cares about representing the majority of people in the middle that are fed up with extreme partisanship and juvenile antics. Join me in voting for Adam Frisch for Congress.
Don Coram is a republican state senator representing the 6th District in Southwest Colorado since 2017. Previously, he served as state representative for District 58 from 2011-2017. He resides in Montrose. Coram challenged Lauren Boebert in the primary for the 3rd Congressional District.