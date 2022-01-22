The Wright Opera House in Ouray just announced that it is the recipient of the Governor’s Award for Historic Preservation. Their press release stated the following:
The successful rehabilitation of the Wright Opera House is being recognized with the Governor’s Award for the 2022 Stephen H. Hart Award for Archaeology and Historic Preservation.
The Stephen H. Hart Award recognizes exemplary projects that contribute to (innovative) techniques and advances in preservation while implementing historic design and craftsmanship. The Governor’s Award recognizes the Wright Opera House as the best in historic preservation, honoring historic artistry, and in implementing the proper preservation techniques and ethics.”
The Wright, built in 1888 by brothers Ed and George Wright (one of the original town trustees), was considered a “wonder of the time.”
Ed and his wife, Letitia, felt Ouray needed to provide cultural opportunities in order to offset the abundance of brothels, saloons and dance halls that filled the town.
The Wright stands tall, though it is leaning (more on that in a bit), as one of the handful of iconic buildings constructed at the time in Ouray including the Beaumont Hotel (1886), the Ouray County Courthouse (1888), the Joseph’s Miner’s Hospital (now the Ouray County Museum, 1887) and the St. Elmo Hotel (1889).
It is one of nearly 20 structures on Main Street in Ouray that are built with Mesker iron facades. The Mesker Brothers Iron Works were designers of ornamental sheet-metal facades out of St. Louis, Missouri. So prolific were Mesker fronts, that their catalog printing went from 50,000 copies one year to 500,000 the next. By 1915, there were Mesker fronts in ever state, with Indiana boasting over 4,000 structures adorned with the brothers’ work.
Frank Carney was the builder of the Wright, and work progressed quickly in 1888. In the September 14, 1888 edition of The Solid Muldoon, there was a report that Carney had “completed the brick work on Wright Bros.’ opera house block and as soon as the truss roof is in place, work of plastering will commence. The building will be ready for occupancy by November 1st.”
“Wright’s Opera House ... was thrown open to the public Thursday night,” wrote the Solid Muldoon, December 14, 1888. “The main building is 47x77 – stores below and Opera House above. The building is of brick and stone with heavy galvanized iron ornamental front. Seating capacity 500; stage opening 12x22, with dressing rooms, ticket office and other essentials.”
The lower store spaces were quickly occupied by the San Juan Hardware Company and a drug store.
Fast forward to 2011, when a group formed in 2007 called the Friends of the Wright Opera House, raised money through private and grant sources to purchase the iconic building.
The board of directors of the FWOH first shored up the roof, then made minor improvements to the foundation. The basement, as I recall from a tour I took at the time, leached water. Not surprising, given that the water flows freely in Ouray just below the subsurface rock, making its way downhill to the river. (This, by the way, is why it’s so hard to find all the myriad water leaks in town. The water never hits the surface, instead it just meanders downhill under the surface undetected.)
After beautiful improvements to the main floor, staircase and upstairs, it was found that the Wright is leaning slightly north.
In an effort to stop the “lean,” the board of the Wright purchased the candy store building to north of the Wright in 2018. The intent was to use the building as a brace to keep the Wright from leaning any further north.
“Our major success this year,” the board wrote in the May 23 issue of the Ouray County Plaindealer that year, “is the purchase of Wright Next Door (Candy Store Building at 480 Main). When the price for the building was reduced, the Board of Directors of FWOH felt we had to step up and acquire it. The ability to brace our grand old lady Wright using Wright Next Door on the north side is the perfect remedy for her “leans.”
The down payment used to purchase the building was made through donations contributed solely by board members of the FOWH. “Because we would not have felt right using donors’ money without their consultation to make the acquisition, only donations from the all-volunteer board members of the Friends of the Wright Opera House were used for the down payment,” board member Mark Orgren told the Plaindealer at the time.
After the board of directors consulted with three engineering firms, they decided “the best possible solution is reinforcement on the north side of the Wright inside the candy store building,” Orgren was quoted as saying in the Plaindealer in 2018.
The governor’s award is well-deserved for the FOWH, an organization tracing its roots to a group that really got things done in Ouray. When Joyce Linn or Jim Opdahl or any of the original members of the FOWH called and asked for a favor, you helped. That spirit is the thread from then to now, and the genesis of this award.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.