OPINION: Western Slope governments should lead on climate action

According to new studies in paleoclimatology, as well as international historical records, the earth this summer reached its hottest global temperatures since before the last ice age, or in about 125,000 years.

This included a week with at least four successive days with the hottest global temperatures ever recorded, which considers over 40 years of data. The wildfires burning in Canada are the largest that nation has ever seen in its history.



Tags