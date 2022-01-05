Good afternoon, Montrose.
••••••
Print the News, Raise Hell……For a year, I’ve been going weekly to the MDP pressroom and collecting print copies of West Slope newspapers in order to write a 600-word regional news roundup. From Meeker to Silverton and places in between, it’s a wide and distinctive swath of community newspapering. The publications are sourced at the end of the story.
One helluva good newspaper that I read, but don’t source from, is the Ouray Plaindealer. These guys print the news and raise hell on the opinion pages. They are the “tocsin” that hold elected and appointed county officials to account. Plaindealer stories are considered and edited, the pages are lively with local advertising. The Plaindealer is purposeful and impactful. The publisher-owners are Erin McIntyre and Mike Wiggins.
The Plaindealer has a colorful history, starting in 1877 and then continuing with mergers and buyouts. Joyce Jorgenson notably resurrected the Plaindealer in 1969 after a 30-year hiatus. David Mullings bought it in April 1995 and for 15-plus years, embodied the hands-on, independent community newspaper publisher. He was engaged in news coverage, editorial writing, advertising sales, production — and he wrote a good local column.
In 2006, Mullings called out the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) for illegally appointing members to the county’s planning commission. Mullings and the Plaindealer sued and in doing so, brought the county’s attorney up to speed on statewide sunshine laws. Mullings in 2007 received the Service to the First (Amendment) award by the Colorado Press Association for his doggedness in the public’s right to know. Mullings also owned the Ridgway Sun (now closed) and the Silverton Standard, these days operated by a newspaper trust.
Mullings sold the Plaindealer to Alan Todd and Beecher Threatt in 2010 and they, too, ran into problems with open government. While not completely ridding local governments of public meeting shenanigans, the two publishers often brought sunshine to where it was needed: Town of Ridgway street projects, Ridgway school board actions, cronyism at City Hall. One bizarre tale: the city solicited from citizens insights on how officials were doing their jobs. Officials claimed the letters were part of personnel performance reviews and couldn’t be published. The town lost that scrap, and the Plaindealer printed them all.
Todd and Threatt sold the Plaindealer in 2019 to McIntrye and Wiggins. Time and again, they’ve put local government leadership under the spotlight. One issue currently is about how the city hired its new attorney, one more dosage of the “done deal” tonic. I don’t know if anyone tracks this, but Ouray, historically, has to be the most “CORA-ed” collection of officialdom in Colorado. (CORA – Colorado Open Records Act) The law is clear about the inspection of public records.
With its majestic scenery, soothing hot springs and year-round recreation, there’s always coverage, seemingly, about some bad behavior. Sheriffs, undersheriffs, and deputies have found themselves in front of a judge, inside a courtroom. It’s quite the list of arrests, charges, adjudication, resignation: methamphetamine trafficking, weapons violations, theft and inducement of child prostitution. One commissioner quit after being busted for misusing a county credit card for personal use. A sheriff was recalled two years ago by a 2,461 to 186 vote amidst arrests for DUI and domestic violence. Years ago, the county’s assessor pleaded guilty to altering tax evaluations for 10 homes, supposedly caught up in local politics.
It’s not a “sleepy place,” asserts former publisher Mullings, who since retiring-selling has written two local history books, continues to serve on the Ouray Mountain Rescue Team, and travels — usually to the warmer climes when the snowblower serenade begins.
••••••
Two other noteworthy items from the Western Slope newspapers.
• The Telluride Daily Planet is the antithesis of slumping newspaper income. Its print and digital editions are thick with advertising. Recent issues were 48 and 60 pages to behold. (The real estate prices there, too, are also to behold.)
• Grant Houston has been the longtime owner-publisher of the Lake City Silver World. Nothing happens in Lake City or Hinsdale County, whether it’s the year-rounders or the summer home folk, without the SW having something in the paper about it. I’ve known Grant since 1975. He was the editor of Western’s “Top of the World” student newspaper; I was the Gunnison Country Times advertising manager. He and his mother bought the Silver World in 1978. His column, Local Items, is one of the best local columns anywhere, thick with local news, follow-up coverage, some opinion and greetings. While most Letters to the Editor in a newspaper begin with the salutation, To the Editor (or worse), his letters to the editor section is likely the only one in the U.S. that are addressed: Dear Grant.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.