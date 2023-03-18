Having just read the letters to the editor in Wednesday's (March 8) paper, I am infuriated that anyone could think that the Jan. 6 INSURRECTION was anything less that just that.
I watched the whole thing when it happened and was incredulous that anything that horrific could actually be happening in our country. I literally sat with my jaw dropped, not believing what I was seeing with my own two eyes.
The reader who thought it was just a peaceful tour must not have watched it as it happened and must be a major fan of Tucker Carlson and Fox News. He edited the 40,000 hour tape to make it look like a large group of innocent and interested people were being led on a peaceful tour of the Capitol. It was anything but that. The representatives were fearing for their lives and were led to safety by the Capitol police.
The mob was loud, destructive, obnoxious and dead set on interfering with the votes of the Electoral College being counted. Several defenders were wounded and the police officer who died the day following died after suffering a stroke brought on by the vengeance and hatred.
Fox News is in big trouble for their lies and their altering of the truth. It has been revealed that several of the commentators knew that they were lying. Behind the scenes footage actually shows them admitting their lies, yet their fans continue to believe their drivel.
What is becoming of our country? It is not the country I grew up in, and though I have no desire to live elsewhere, I disagree wholeheartedly that the United States is the greatest country in the world. There is none better, but we can hardly be called the greatest.