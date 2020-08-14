If Gov. Jared Polis were a baseball player, he’d be the famed Chicago Cub, Ernie Banks, who once said, “It’s a great day for a ball game; let’s play two.”
But Polis isn’t playing games.
Or is he?
According to multiple sources, including the Denver Post, Polis is expected to extend the statewide mask mandate, set to expire this weekend, for a second go-around.
Yet, unlike a baseball game, we still don’t know when this will end.
Perhaps the governor will answer that when he extends the mask order.
You’ll recall, masks and “stay at home” were designed to flatten the curve and ensure hospital emergency rooms weren’t overrun with COVID-19 cases.
Polis issued a statement regarding extending the forced privilege to wear masks: “Our data has shown that mask wearing has contributed to our great success thus far in reducing the spread of the virus.”
Indeed, have a look at the numbers on covid19.colorado.gov. They look like the big slide at the neighborhood park, a steep climb in the beginning leading to a downward slope until you slide right off at the bottom.
Weekly deaths in Colorado attributed to the virus peaked during the week of April 25 at 223, but have slid downward since, with a recorded 19 deaths for the week of Aug. 1.
Of the 1,140 available ventilators in the state, only 27% of them were in use as of Aug. 1 reporting. As of Aug. 12, only three health care facilities in the state reported that they “anticipate” an intensive care unit shortage in the next week.
Read that again. There are nearly 2,000 ICU beds in the state. Only three facilities anticipate a shortage of beds. These three are not reporting a shortage of beds, they are anticipating.
Now let’s look at Polis’ statement again. The governor said his office’s data shows “great success.”
What’s next, “fabulous success?” Maybe we can shoot for success that is “stupendous?’
When will we know when the home team wins? Perhaps Polis will tell us. Will it be when a vaccine is discovered? Will it be Nov. 4, after the election, as some propose?
The virus isn’t going to go away. So what our governor is saying is even though the numbers are “great,” we must continue to wear masks.
Does he think the numbers will ever be zero? If that’s the end game, then just say so, governor.
Ernie Banks never advocated for triple-headers.
- - - - - - - - - - -
I sell novelty socks in my store in Ouray.
This week, a boy and his mom were in the store, and the boy was agonizing over which pair of socks to pick, since his mom said he could have one pair and only one pair.
He settled on the Cheez-it socks.
From “Sales 101” comes the retailer’s lesson to always help the customer feel good about his or her choice.
You’ll find this at restaurants when you order. Select the cheeseburger, and the waitress will tell you that’s a great choice, that she loves the cheeseburger, too. At the next table, someone orders the salmon and the waitress tells the customer the salmon is excellent.
I tell the boy, as I’m ringing up the sale, that he made a great choice — that my Cheez-it socks are my second-best selling pair.
“What’s your number one selling sock,” he immediately asks?
Now I’m thinking he’s going to reconsider his choice, but I answer.
“My Trump 2020 socks are my best-selling pair,” I tell him. “They sell five times as much as the Cheez-it socks. I can’t keep them in stock.”
Mom lets out a gasp.
Clearly not in the Trump camp, she tells me it’s a shame that Trump socks are my top seller.
The boy, a bit confused because he wants to share his mom’s disdain for our president, asks, “Why do you sell them?”
“He just said why,” his mom interjected. “Because he’s in this to make money.”
And that, folks, is the reason why a lot of people are going to vote for Donald Trump for president. It’s not the man they’re voting for, but it’s the results that they appreciate.
- - - - - - - - - - -
Campgrounds around the San Juans are filled to the brim, according to my inexact surveys of customers. Fewer people are flying, and there is trepidation about staying in hotels and vacation homes due to the ‘Rona.
So people this summer have turned to camping to relieve the stress of not having to work, again, due to the ‘Rona.
Overheard in a therapist’s office:
“Doc, I don’t how to explain it, but all this virus stuff has me worked up,” the patient said.
“Tell me how you feel,” says the doc.
“Well, some days I feel like a tipi,” the patient said, “and some days I feel like a wigwam. tipi, wigwam, tipi, wigwam.”
“I know your problem,” the doc said, “you’re too tense.”
