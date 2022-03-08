The party of Lincoln who ended slavery and passed the 13th 14th and 15th Amendments to the constitution seems determined to let Trumpism destroy it from within.
Don’t get me wrong, I voted for Trump both times. I liked several things he did while in office. America first, energy independence, and border security. But I didn’t like the way he ran his mouth. Insulting Democrats, some Republicans, and anyone else who disagreed with him is why he is no longer president. Eighty-one million citizens literally hated him enough to vote for a treasonous dementia-ridden criminal by the name of Joe Biden.
A man whose two previous presidential bids ended in disgrace because of plagiarism and lying about his academic achievements. And now we have county Republican parties trying to remove or purge people from the party who are deemed too not be conservative enough, as seen in this Colorado Politics article about El-Paso County’s attempt to purge Republicans deemed not conservative enough: https://tinyurl.com/elpasoGOP
And the Montrose County Republican Party has been on a mission to purge members from its central committee who support Don Coram. And I’m not sure how much this purge has to do with conservativism and or how much it has to do with homophobia.
There seem to be three primary complaints from the local party about Coram. One is that he works with Democrats to get legislation passed. The second is that he was one of 15 or 20 sponsors on a controversial sex ed bill that passed in 2019. And the third is that now he is running for congress against Lauren Boebert.
So let’s address these one at a time.
1. When did it become a bad thing to work with legislators from both parties to pass legislation that is beneficial to all citizens?
2. The sex ed bill was going to pass regardless of Coram being a sponsor or not. But he used his negotiation skills to add one little sentence to the bill “NOT A REQUIRED SUBJECT.” So, what does that mean? The bill was originally intended to be a required subject. Had it passed as a required subject no student in Colorado could graduate high school without taking and passing that curriculum.
3. And to the third issue, running for Congress. Maybe they are afraid of Lauren’s weak job performance and multiple controversies? The other problem she has is that her devotion to Donald Trump is getting in the way of her being a more effective congresswoman. One of the problems with aligning yourself with someone politically is you take on their enemies (81 million). Since the new executive committee of the Montrose County Republican Party took over in February 2021, they have changed the bylaws to oust Dianna Coram (president of the Republican women and Coram’s wife). They also removed J D Key (president of the Young Republicans). And they refused to allow Key to be a precinct committee person, “said he wasn’t qualified.” Key is more qualified to be a PCP than anyone on the central committee.
And recently I was removed from my position as candidate support chairman. The stated reason was that I violated the preprimary neutrality clause of the bylaws.
This was in reference to a quote in the Montrose Daily Press on Jan. 8 where I was quoted at Coram’s official announcement in Grand Junction saying that Don manages to work across the aisle to pass legislation without violating his principles. That statement is not an endorsement. And besides, violating the preprimary neutrality clause is not a listed reason for removing a person from a standing chair position.
This also violates my First Amendment right to free speech. The executive committee is being run by the vice chair, Scott Riba, after chairman Spencer Hamner resigned on Dec. 9, 2021. This is not the first time Riba has tried to remove someone from the central committee who he disagrees with. Six years ago, when he was chairman, he called a meeting that violated bylaws and took a vote to remove Richard Harding from his position as district captain, which also violated bylaws. After Richard took the issue to the press, the state party stepped in and reinstated Richard.
Politics is a somewhat dirty business without having a major party trying to bully people in to supporting only the candidate that the party officials deem deserving. It’s the voters who decide, not the parties. And the voters should be allowed the opportunity to question all the candidates to see who would best represent them. That’s the very essence of our Republic.
Ray Langston is the former Montrose Republican Party chair.