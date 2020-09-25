In the middle of a pandemic, when you’d think money would be tight for municipalities, the City of Ouray finds itself with a good problem: What to do with all the extra money?
The Lodging and Occupation Tax in Ouray is a flat rate of 3.5 percent tacked on top of the cost of room rentals, collected by the hotels, motels and other renters in the city, paid to the city via the state.
In 2019, a pre-COVID year, the LOT generated over $500,000, of which 87.5 percent goes toward marketing the city.
And in 2019, Ouray had a contract with a non-profit to perform marketing and other duties, and paid it approximately $38,000 per month to operate the city’s visitor center and market the city’s tourism. This year, the city is paying a contractor $5,000 per month, and volunteers are operating the visitor center.
That leaves the city with a positive predicament, trying to figure out what to do with the surplus. And for the first time in memory, the city is in the black in its tourism fund.
The first thing the council wants to do, which any responsible entity would do, is to build up a solid reserve. In this case, the city wants a six-month reserve.
After that, the door – for once – is wide open. I say that because the tax falls under what the city termed as a DMMD, which stands for Destination Marketing Management and Development. In industry terms, this should be a DMO (Destination Marketing Organization), but the invented term is actually a fortuitous thing.
The “development” term allows this city council to branch out and look for innovative ways to not only market the city, but to improve the visitor experience and even help preserve the assets that make Ouray unique.
Previous city councils looked at the LOT, and tourism, as something to address once or twice a year, usually around budget time, and then turn it over to the entity it contracted. In doing so, that entity approached marketing in a silo, taking the same narrow approach as it always had.
Under the current city council, an advisory board of local business owners called the Tourism Advisory Committee was formed. The TAC is in the early stages of brainstorming what to do with tourism, the tourism experience and the tax itself.
With the expanded definition and broader, more progressive approach, all manners of marketing to tourists are on the table. For instance, the city can justify spending money on infrastructure to improve sidewalks or signage. Kiosks on Main Street have been discussed as ways to improve the visitor experience, especially since the visitor center is several blocks from true Main Street.
Ouray can afford to pony up to help increase the presence of the Alpine Ranger patrols of the high country. Ouray can also afford to overhaul its clunky, badly outdated tourism web site.
The list goes on. And TAC is charged with coming up with a marketing plan that addresses the short and long-term goals of tourism and the tourist experience.
But what if, after all this is complete and a roadmap is decided upon, there is still excess money? What if the city only needs $20,000 a month but is collecting $40,000 a month?
The city should reduce the tax, or reconfigure the tax. Currently, the tax is passed through hotels and other room rentals, and does not pass through retailers or restaurants, for instance. The tax could be averaged and spread out among all businesses.
This not only seems like a more equitable way to assess the burden, but also takes away the age-old argument in Ouray, the one in which some hoteliers have felt they have a greater voice in how the LOT is spent because they are the ones collecting it.
• • • • • •
I’ve always held the belief that elected offices, local and national, should be term-limited.
In Ouray County, county commissioners are eligible for two four-year terms, then they must sit a term before they can run again.
Why let them run again?
There is a stale argument that is made, and has been heard in the county for some time, that it’s difficult to find people to run for office, and term limits cut down on the pool of qualified, willing candidates.
Bull.
In the eleven years I’ve been in the county, I’ve never seen an elected post stay vacant because no one was willing to step up. But when the same people run again, over and over, it’s easy to fall into ruts. Take the above LOT discussion as an example. Had Ouray’s city council not turned over four out of five of its elected positions last fall, innovative approaches to tourism would not be taking place.
As another example, this year’s county commissioner election sees the return of Lynn Padgett, a former county commissioner who had to sit out a term, and who is back on the ballot.
Eight years was long enough. If it didn’t get done in those eight years, there’s a reason why, and constituents shouldn’t have to plod through another four or eight years of the same approach.
It’s not that she’s not qualified to be commissioner again, or that she doesn’t have the best interests of the county at heart, even if her interests differ from others.
But enough is enough. And, again, that goes for any local elected position.
Finding a fresh set of eyes and ears should be a requirement for local parties, groups and voters. Going back to the same well makes for safe, but lazy politics.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
