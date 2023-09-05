The week after Labor Day weekend usually signals the start of a return to serious business — summer vacations over and kids back to school, fiscal years ending and new ones beginning, cleaning up and battening down for winter.

This particular week after Labor Day also marks the start of a terrifyingly high-stakes ride for America — five months until the beginning of the primaries, eight until Trump's trial for seeking to overturn the 2020 election, 10 until the Republican convention, in which Trump is almost certain to be nominated, 14 until the presidential election of 2024.



